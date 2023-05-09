Gorgeous LED Art Install Seemingly Grows Off Shenzhen Building’s Interior Balcony

May 9, 2023 by Dave Haynes

This is a gorgeous experiential LED installation in a building somewhere in Shenzhen, China – with the structure made to be reminiscent of Rubik’s Cubes.

I don’t know where or what, but the LED supplier is the Shenzhen manufacturer Ocolour. That company is absolutely relentless on Linkedin, with a steady drip-drip of posts about product. The problem is most of what its sales people post includes minimal or no detail (which may well owe to language hurdles).

I asked for more when I first saw this on Linkedin, and was told only that this is in Shenzhen, and that it is made of Rubik’s Cube screens???

Anyway, I like the organic look of this thing – almost like it is growing off the mezzanine level and expanding below. Haven’t seen anything like this.