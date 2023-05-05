DSF Draws Big Crowd For Micro-Conference, Mixer In Toronto

May 5, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Linkedin and Twitter posts suggest the Digital Signage Federation pulled a good crowd for its events run yesterday in Toronto.

The organization routinely pairs board meetings that executive members together in the same city a few times each year, with sponsor-driven educational sessions and then a cocktail party.

I had people who don’t know Canadian geography all that well asking if they’d see me there. With a couple of pee breaks, It would be about a 19 hour drive for me from Nova Scotia. Washington, DC is actually closer by car.

I’ll see industry colleagues soon enough in Orlando, for InfoComm.

The next such event is in Denver in early September, and there are rumblings there will be a version of the DSF Coffee and Controversy series in New York during what is now called NY OOH Week (used to be New York Digital Signage Week).