Clever UK DOOH Campaign Mimics Bag Of Popcorn Spinning In Microwave

May 5, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Hat Tip to Damian Rezner of the Polish DOOH firm Screen Network for noting this …

The consumer snack brand Butterkist has a campaign run on DOOH screens in the UK that mimic an operating microwave heating up a bag of popcorn, using full motion and audio that even included the oven ding when the kernels were all popped and ready to munch.

The campaign, developed by a London agency, is aimed at the couch surfing TV crowd and builds in faux controls on the oven for settings like reheated debates comedy roasts. The ads are running in London and all the way to Glasgow and Edinburgh.