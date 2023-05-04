Atmosphere TV Jumps Pond; DOOH-Supported Streaming Service Now In UK

May 4, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The streaming on-premise content service Atmosphere has jumped to Europe, adding some 1,000 venues that are using free Apple TV boxes to run curated, ad-supported content channels on in-house TV screens.

The Austin, Texas company also has its eyes on Australia and New Zealand as future expansion countries. The company now has 30 people in a London, UK office.

“Our rapid growth in the U.S. not only paved a way for our team to open an international office, but to expand our partnerships across the globe,” says John Smolen, Atmosphere’s VP of Europe, Australia and New Zealand. “Seeing how quickly the business has expanded in just over a year proves it: Atmosphere truly has global appeal.”

The UK office operates as a hub for Atmosphere’s growing European business, as well as expansion markets. UK-based businesses that have signed on to use Atmosphere’s 50+ channels include the nationwide chains Tops Pizza and énergie Fitness.

“We began to see a positive change in the energy in our stores nearly immediately upon Atmosphere’s installation,” says Niloo Christie-Bouvier from Tops Pizza. “The compelling content means that walk-in customers no longer feel as if they’re truly waiting as their pizza is baked, and we now have the opportunity to insert targeted messages to customers about our latest promotions. It works perfectly.”

What resonates with American and Canadian offices doesn’t necessarily work in other markets, so Atmosphere has launched several region-specific channels: Cheeky, an international version of the channel that led to Atmosphere, Chive TV. There are also now international versions of Atmosphere News and Atmosphere Sports, with content that includes sports like rugby and cricket that are huge overseas, but not so much in the US or Canada.

Atmosphere says it now has more than 50,000 monthly active venues worldwide, and is watched by more than 100 million unique monthly US viewers.

Its primary competition is LA-based Loop Media, which says it has some 57,000 sites and recently announced expansion plans to Canada. Loop’s model is very similar, with curated streaming channels that run off Android set-top boxes.

Atmosphere says it already has 2,000 venues in Canada.