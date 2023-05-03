Unilumin Running Two-Day Partner Event Next Week In NYC

May 3, 2023 by Dave Haynes

If you are in New York next week, one of the larger LED display manufacturers on the planet is having a two-day partner event and showcase at its experience center on West 31st Street.

The May 10-11 event is intended as a way for the China-based Unilumin’s US partners to network with clients, and to demo and talk about their products and services. The highlights:

Two Days of Tech Spotlights;

Product Demos and Mini-Workshops;

Food and Snacks;

Networking over cocktails (both days).

The event is free and there is a full agenda here …