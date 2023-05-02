Uniguest Acquires NYC-Based Enterprise Video Firm Bunch

May 2, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Uniguest has been one of the more active companies in digital signage M&A, and the Nashville digital signage solutions company announced today it has brought another firm under its corporate umbrella – the enterprise video and collaboration provider Bunch.

Founded in 2016, NYC-based Bunch, says PR, has built an impressive client list and kept a tight focus on delivering video as the core of its offering, enhancing that service through corporate messaging, digital signage, global sales, and excellent levels of service. Bunch delivers a variety of integrations, 24/7 support, end-to-end encryption, and high-level redundancy for mission-critical applications.

“Bunch has a focus on excellent customer support, content encryption and security, audience engagement and ease of use; this all matches perfectly with Uniguest’s core ethos,” says Uniguest CEO Matt Goche. “We know their team and solutions will be a great fit for our business.”

“We built Bunch from the ground up, guided by the principles of constant innovation and a commitment to serving our global customers and integrators,” says Robert Bolen, CEO and co-founder at Bunch. “We believe that Bunch products and expertise will substantially help Uniguest expand its product offerings, introduce solutions to a wider audience, and advance the industry.”

Bunch is described as a provider of enterprise video applications, with product offerings that “emphasize seamless integration, universal video streaming compatibility, global accessibility, built-in redundancy, and end-to-end encryption, all supported by round-the-clock, white-glove customer service.”

The rationale for the acquisition isn’t as obvious as many of these deals are, but Uniguest has been pretty good at buying companies that add to a vertical solution stack, as opposed to adding more of what was already in place. The company doesn’t list customers, which can sometimes drive a buy. I’m guessing a bit here, but the company has some back of house capabilities that could be used for engaging and communicating with staffers in the hospitality sector Uniguest mainly chases and serves.

Private equity-backed Uniguest has acquired numerous companies, most of them focused all or in part on the hospitality sector. Bunch is the first acquisition of 2023 for Uniguest, following on from MediaStar Systems, Otrum AS, and the hospitality division of CPI Global in 2022, plus JANUS Displays, Sagely, UCView, Volara, and Planet eStream in 2021.