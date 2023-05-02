Clever Dublin Billboard Campaign Customizes Messages To People, Groups Passing By

May 2, 2023 by Dave Haynes

This is quite clever – a billboard campaign in Dublin that uses projection mapping to flash cheeky messages in real-time to people walking through a neighbourhood.

The awareness campaign for a new Tesco Express c-store in the Charlemont Square uses high-bright projection to push messages to a blank static billboard that people can see from the sidewalk, with a copywriter from a Dublin agency in the immediate area observing foot traffic, and customizing the messages to the people or groups passing through.

Tesco wanted a fun way to make people aware there was a new store in the new-build development.