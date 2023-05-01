Irregular Stacked LED Totem In Window Attracts Attention For Perfume Brand’s Store

May 1, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Digital window displays are increasingly common, but I’ve not seen many that really play with the shape to attract attention. This is a uniquely-shaped LED set-up used by the luxury perfume brand Xerjoff for shops in Milan.

The irregular stacked display uses a custom metal frame developed by the Italian solutions provider Getled. The LED is 2.9mm pitch.

This is what it looks like pre-install, back at the facility in Milan.

Getled also worked with Xerjoff on a more conventional mini-billboard display inside the shop window of its store in the Fairmont Hotel in Monaco.