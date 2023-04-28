Golf Day Set For Digital Signage Folks Ahead Of InfoComm

April 28, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Golfers in the digital signage community who are heading down to InfoComm in, gulp, just a few weeks may want to sign up for an informal golf day being organized by industry vet Kevin Cosbey.

The “InfoGolf Open” has been set up for Tuesday, June 13th at the Shingle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, less than two miles away from the convention center and International Drive, where many of the hotels used by show attendees are located.

Tee off is at 10:40 am, though I am don’t think it would be a scramble (different groups starting off different tees at same time).

Fees are cheap (maybe because it is 350F that time of year, if you factor in humidity). $59, and club rentals are about the same (Taylor Mades, if you are a golf nerd).

Cosbey says June 13th was the day preferred by regulars (he puts them together for DSE, as well).

If you are game and can make the day and time, contact Kevin – kevin.cosbey@velasea.com

If the email seems different, you should know the Buffalo resident recently took on a new role as director of embedded solutions for a high end computing systems company called Velasea.

Not going. I have a mixer later that day, plus I haven’t done more than a few swings at a TopGolf in the last few years. Playing a full round would be a four hour train wreck.

Cosbey says he intends to do a golf event in December, ahead of DSE. That one will be more than $59 a round, unless it is at a putt-putt place. Even then …

Vegas is stupid-expensive these days.