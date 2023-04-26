Loop Media Partners With Group Buying Power Firm To Push DOOH Network Expansion In Canada

April 26, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The streaming on-premise digital signage and DOOH firm Loop Media has struck what seems like a novel deal to expand its footprint in the Canadian market, adding distribution though a firm that offers group purchasing power to small and medium-sized businesses.

The partnership puts the Loop TV service – curated streaming content channels supported by ads – in front of some 7,000 member businesses like medical clinics, pharmacies, construction and landscaping companies and restaurants. Loop’s service also offers some modest on-premise digital signage messaging capabilities. Both content and messaging run off what looks like an Android set-top box provided free of charge to qualifying venues.

With this partnership, says PR, First Canadian GPO will begin offering Loop’s proprietary Loop Player and Loop TV service to its 7,000 members, providing these businesses with a new way to engage with customers using both television channels, and digital signage. The company sells memberships that give SMBs access to lower priced goods and services that it aggregates.

“To remain competitive, businesses need to find ways to engage customers and keep them entertained,” says Tara Kolakowski, Co-Head of Growth Marketing & Distribution for LA-based Loop. “Our new partnership with First Canadian GPO will help its members create experiences that align with their customers’ values to drive loyalty and positive brand affinity.”

“Our mission is to provide the finest deals on products for our members and their teams,” says Matt Toews, CEO of First Canadian GPO. “Partnering with Loop Media ensures that they not only benefit from a complimentary service but also have the opportunity to reap attractive cash rewards – an exceptional advantage for small- and medium-sized businesses.”

Loop TV says it has more than 57,000 active screens across the United States, and recently started expanding its footprint north of the border. It primarily competes for business with Austin, TX-based Atmosphere, which says it has about 50,000 venues for its services.