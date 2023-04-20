Oakland As Buy Las Vegas Land; New-Build Ballpark (Presumably With Many, Many Screens) Targeted For 2027

April 20, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Health care, airports and sports and entertainment venues tend to all present long and bureaucracy-filled sales processes, but the projects can offer a lot of scale in terms of hardware and software deals for companies selling digital signage solutions. So word that the Oakland As are getting closer and closer to moving to Las Vegas will generate some interest among vendors.

The Major League Baseball team has announced that it has signed a binding purchase agreement for a chunk of land just west of the Las Vegas Strip to put in a major-league ballpark, with a target opening of Spring 2027. Big sports venues tend, lately, to have a lot of big LED around the seating bowl and, sometimes, on the exterior of the building. They also have a ton of screens in the concourses, at concessions and in the suites.

This is Las Vegas, so there is not much chance the park will have a minimalist design. OK, no chance.

The land is on the other side of the interstate from the T-Mobile Arena where the NHL team plays its games. If you know Vegas well from endless business trips there (I’m closing in on 40 visits), the building site is just off West Tropicana and across the street from an insanely busy In-N-Out Burger outlet.

The Las Vegas Review Journal has a detailed story about plans and timeline.

The MLB team had been trying to get all the approvals to build a waterfront stadium in Oakland, going back to at least 2001, but says it still faced years and years of approvals and process. The team now plays at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, built in 1966.