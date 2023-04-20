New Pro AV Event – Commercial Integrator Expo – Set For September In Denver

April 20, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Not sure how I missed this – apart from being old and stupid – but there’s a new pro AV-focused event on the trade show and conference calendar, focused on integrators.

Commercial Integrator Expo will run September 6-9 in Denver, co-located with CEDIA Expo 2023. The show is run by the business events firm Emerald, which also owns the print and online publication Commercial Integrator.

The event – exhibits, conferences and networking – is positioned as something that “meets the needs of commercial integration channel service providers and growing verticals like corporate, higher education, hospitality, retail and resimercial.”

The painfully conjoined term resimercial (I develop a facial tic when I see the term “phygital”) refers to crossover/spillover between pro AV opportunities that meet both business and residential needs.

The CEDIA show is all about residential technology, so the linkage is logical. The event has also put together partnerships with other trade organizations, including the Digital Signage Federation.

“Digital signage is a powerful means of informing, educating, entertaining and communicating in a variety of markets,” says Jason McGraw, CTS, group vice president and show director for Emerald. “Partnering with Digital Signage Federation will enrich Commercial Integrator Expo’s educational programming by providing relevant, forward-thinking educational opportunities, subject matter experts and market insights that will enable attendees to catapult their businesses further. We’re looking forward to collaborating with Digital Signage Federation to bring new, beneficial programming to industry professionals.”

“The DSF is a by members for members organization and our goal is to power up this industry by meeting our members where they are,” says Len Dudis, chairman of the Digital Signage Federation. “Collaborating with Commercial Integrator Expo will allow the DSF to bring our industry leading education and thought leadership to those who might be new to the digital signage industry but are looking to learn more about our growing industry.”

At Commercial Integrator Expo 2023, DSF will produce a track of live educational sessions billed as “Digital Signage Day” leveraging its leading industry members and content from its best-in-class online micro-credential course catalog. Commercial Integrator Expo attendees can take advantage of relevant and informative educational opportunities to drive digital signage opportunities for their businesses forward. Commercial Integrator Expo will offer attendees the ability to forge new connections between peers and manufacturers, discover new opportunities and ideas through training on new markets and emerging technology trends.

This events seems to go after the dollars that AVIXA wants for its InfoComm show, and for Digital Signage Experience, which is owned and run by another business events firm, Questex. To make things even more tangled, Integrated Systems Europe is co-owned by CEDIA and AVIXA.

To learn more about Commercial Integrator Expo …