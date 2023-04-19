Thanks For Your Patience!

April 19, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Sixteen:Nine is at the tail end of some IT work, changing web servers and workflows. As tends to happen, it’s not been entirely smooth. But we’re almost there.

The site is now on a new server, and while all the content shifted over without much issue, I still have a few functionality things to get sorted.

The big one is that the set-up that had e-mails pushed to subscribers when new posts were published has stopped working … and I’m not sure why. So if you are wondering why new posts have not been dropping into your email inbox since late last week, that’s what’s up. We’ll either get it working or find a Plan B.

I also can’t seem now to auto-post to social media, but that’s been buggy for a while now with Twitter’s many changes of late.

Hopefully, all returns to normal soon. Thanks for your patience.