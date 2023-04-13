Stumped: Some Office Uses A Tree Trunk, Boards To Mount Flat Panel Display

April 13, 2023 by Dave Haynes

This is circulating on Linkedin – a photo of a screen that uses a log, what look like some decking planks and shelving brackets as its mounting pedestal.

It’s kind of fantastic, in a twisted sort of way.

AV vet Jim Bowles posted this without detail on the where and what, and asked for comments you can find below the post.

As the saying goes: “Don’t try this at home.”