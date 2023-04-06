Giant Scale And Sizzle Are Everywhere Now, But Something Simple Can Still Win The Creative Day

April 6, 2023 by Dave Haynes

A Linkedin post I stumbled across the morning reminded me – having written a lot recently about generative AI artwork and big visual illusions on LED displays – that something very simple can win the day when it comes to creative.

This is a 2009 window campaign for the luxury brand Hermes, set up in a shop window. Japanese designer Tokujin Yoshioka created an installation involving screens set in a minimalist wall, running a simple video of a woman who appears to blow on a Hermes scarf hanging in the window. When she blows, the scarf gently moves.

So this would have been nothing more than a looping video tied to a trigger for some kind of device that would send a puff of air at the scarf to create the effect.

It is reminiscent of something also done years ago on a subway platform in Sweden, with the long hair on a model on DOOH screen on the platform blown in every direction when rail cars come into the station.