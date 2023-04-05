DSE Releases Details On How It Will Co-Locate For 2023 Show With LDI

April 5, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The company behind the rebooted Digital Signage Experience (DSE) trade show and conference has released more details on the December event, including how it will co-locate with the Live Design International (LDI) show.

Unlike the inaugural version of the revived show, which had DSE and LDI in the same building but physically separated, the 2023 version will see the two exhibit halls conjoined, but distinct.

“We are thrilled to have LDI and DSE co-located for 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, while maintaining the branding and identity of each community in two distinct sections of West Hall,” says Marian Sandberg, vice president and market leader at show owner/organizer Questex. “Attendees will have access to both show floors, affording the opportunity to see exhibitors in so many areas of visual and audio technologies, from high-end displays to advanced moving lights, rigging and trussing systems to cloud-based content solutions, staging, media servers, atmospheric effects, you name it.”

“The future of visual display solutions, entertainment production technology, and experiential events intersects here, with hundreds of exhibitors and an expected 14,000-plus attendees,” adds Sandberg. “LDI brings together the entire entertainment, design, and technology community with manufacturers and distributors of ultramodern gear and professional training from world-renowned industry leaders. DSE comprises the fast-changing digital and interactive display ecosystem of buyers and exhibitors in advertising, brand marketing, experience design, entertainment, hospitality, and retail, as well as IT systems integrators, manufacturers and more. The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.”

LDI is a very different show and crowd from DSE, but having walked LDI for the first time last fall, putting the two together is, I think, more than just an efficient business decision and a way to bulk up DSE foot traffic counts. As we have all seen in the past couple of years, digital signage projects are getting more ambitious and involved, with bigger display canvases and much more talk about immersive and experiential components.

While I don’t really see the events people who are there to source concert lighting rigs or fog machines being spontaneously motivated digital signage buyers, there will be lots of people who think in terms of overall, blended solutions that include, in particular, large LED displays. I chatted with a sales exec from one giant LED manufacturer at LDI last fall who was there because they anticipated, and saw, people who were asking about permanent displays – and not just the rental displays used for live and touring events. So LED displaycos, in particular, may benefit from the two different attendee profiles.

Anyone who has been to InfoComm or ISE can confirm being there to see displays and software, and wandering into parts of the show that were all about microphones or, in the case of ISE, technologies like home automation. So trade shows that include technologies that aren’t universally relevant to all attendees are kinda normal. And frankly, a huge component of DSE is networking and partner/customer interaction.

The DSE exhibit hall is open for two, not three days, this time: Dec. 4-5. However, there are educational components starting on the 2nd.

Suggests Questex in PR:

The synergy created by the closer location of the two exhibit spaces will foster greater cross-traffic and more opportunity for networking, keynote presentations, and technology to both markets, while specific programming and events will continue to serve each show.

Highlights include:

Lounges on the DSE show floor designated for vertical market meetups in retail, DOOH, pro AV, and more

Two comprehensive learning programs with hands-on professional training with industry leaders

Foster The Future Career Day and Program: focused on fostering the future professionals entering or furthering careers in digital signage and live event tech fields

Access to fifth annual Pat MacKay Diversity in Design Scholarships, Paky Award, Sustainability Award, and 31 st annual LDI Booth & Best Debuting Product Awards

annual LDI Booth & Best Debuting Product Awards 2023 DSE DIZZIE Awards celebration

Offsite tech and installation tours

LDI and DSE After Dark: VIP expedited entry to TAO nightclubs each night for all attendees

Sixteen:Nine Mixer – same place as always, and as in past, on the night before the expo hall opens (a Sunday)

XUSC Networking Event (registration for this event required)

DSE registration opens in June, guessing (just guessing) it will launch after InfoComm.