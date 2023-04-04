Registration Now Open For Digital Signage Summit Europe – Munich In Early July

April 4, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Registration is now open for the Digital Signage Summit Europe (DSS Europe), a two-day conference in Munich organized by the publishing and consulting firm invidis and Integrated Systems Events, the company that puts on Integrated Systems Europe for the show’s two trade association owners.

The event is at the Hilton Munich Airport on July 5th and 6th, is the 50th such event put together (there are versions in other regions, though this is the flagship version).

The handy thing here is that people can fly in to Munich and walk across a plaza to the adjacent hotel, or come in by train and get out at the airport. I have been trying to go for a few years now, but COVID-19 got totally in the way. I am going to this one, hopefully to record several podcast interviews, act like I actually know something on a panel, and have a couple of hefeweizens.

Here’s the event’s PR pitch:

Join leaders from the digital signage industry to explore this year’s business theme: ‘Engaging Experiences – Concepts, Content & Creation’. The compelling conference programme will provide a fresh approach to DSS Europe, with insights and direction on how businesses are turning to digital signage and DooH to create unique and engaging communication journeys. Discover how digital touchpoints like displays, LED or projection are providing the key to immersive, stand-out marketing campaigns and impactful storytelling, for customers and employees.

“The event has grown into one of the most influential and highly anticipated digital signage conferences in the industry,” says Florian Rotberg, Chair of DSS Europe and Managing Director of invidis consulting. “Digital Signage and DooH are indispensable in today’s communication strategies. We’re now seeing the digital canvas extending into the physical space to deliver tailormade, unforgettable experiences that make an impact for those seeing it in real-life, as well as online or virtually,”

The full two-day conference programme will be revealed in the coming weeks. As per previous events, expect a comprehensive thought-leadership programme, covering the most important topics in digital signage, delivered by a wide-range of industry pioneers and business experts. This year, DSS Europe has expanded to provide a more interactive and engaging experience, introducing areas for ‘fireside chats’, a ‘townhall stage’, discussion forums, and increased exhibition area.

As well as the headline theme for this year’s edition of DSS Europe, the event will also cover other key topics including:

• Green signage – Ideas and actions for creating a more sustainable industry

• Software – Exploring developments in requirements, architecture, and business models

• IT Security – DSS Europe will discuss and present best practice and the latest trends

• Business Critical – Latest vertical trends in operations and user experiences

DSS Europe is a must attend for anyone involved in digital signage, which includes functions such as brand & POS retail, marketing, IT, architects & designers, integrators, DooH networks, technology providers. Best practice for many verticals such as luxury, automotive, hospitality, fashion & lifestyle, corporate and more will be discussed.

Visitors can get hands-on with the latest disruptive technologies at the Technology Showcase, where exhibiting brands will share new innovations and provide insight into emerging product trends and developments, including displays, LED, projectors, and media players.

DSS Europe offers unique ways to explore new business opportunities, examine fresh perspectives, expand networks and to take an active role in shaping the industry in a creative, effective, and sustainable future. Meet and exchange views with like-minded leading business executives, end-users, creatives, and investors.

Attendees will also be the first to get a copy of the invidis Yearbook, widely regarded as the go-to industry reference point for exclusive insights and market trends. Sixteen:Nine will again be providing North American insights and stories for that yearbook, which in the last couple of years has broadened its focus beyond Europe.

The supplied photo suggests a small-ish crowd, but my understanding is the event attracts a pile of people. There is a half-day version of the summit at ISE each year, and the one in Barcelona a few weeks ago was packed. Florian and Stefan, the guys who run invidis, know their stuff and do a nice job.

There is “Early Bird” pricing that reduces the fee by 30%. That fee covers all sessions, plus meals and refreshments, including a beer garden networking event on the evening of day 1.

Details are all here.