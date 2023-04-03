Userful Launches Infinity AV As A Service Platform

April 3, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The Silicon Valley/Calgary software and services firm Userful came into the digital signage space marketing network-driven video wall management, but has steadily evolved its offer to be more and more about AV over networks. The latest step in that journey is the launch of what Userful calls a unified AV as a Service (AVaaS) platform.

The Userful Infinity Platform, says PR, combines a suite of AV applications, centralized AV management, and API integration with related Industry 4.0 applications.

AVaaS, if the terminology is unfamiliar, is a subscription-based platform that rolls up tasks like the deployment, management, and upkeep of audiovisual systems and AV hardware into an outsourced service – turning capital expenditure-based initiatives into ones that show up in accounting as operating expenses. So it’s a lot like SaaS software, but goes much deeper into the IT weeds of a company.

The Industry 4.0 thing (I had to look that up) has to do with the digitization of the manufacturing sector.

From the PR:

Userful has been committed to interconnecting any enterprise application from any source to any screen. The Infinity Platform provides all of this through a single pane of glass for IT departments.

The Userful Infinity Platform is the first IT solution to deliver a comprehensive suite of enterprise AV applications. The Infinity Platform includes applications including:

Decisions, Operation Centers

Trends, Data Dashboards

Engage, Digital Signage

Spaces, Meeting Rooms

Artistic, Experiential Environments

Remote, Streaming Channels and Training

The Userful Infinity Platform is also the first to deliver a suite of management tools, including:

AV service management through advanced workflows and cloud-based monitoring

AV source monitoring, from legacy AV sources to AV-over-IP streams

Server management, monitoring both CPU and GPU

Network monitoring of AV services

Endpoint management, from smart displays to adapters to zero clients

Grafana-based analytics and alerts

The Userful Infinity Platform modernizes AV service delivery versus traditional deployments that significantly increase complexity and cost with their siloed architectures with proprietary hardware and software. The Userful Infinity Platform is delivered through a future-proofed SaaS business model allowing customers to deploy on-premise, private cloud, or virtual private cloud.

The Userful Infinity Platform is founded on a groundbreaking, innovative video engine that leverages state-of-the-art GPUs, utilizing CUDA cores for efficient video processing, tensor cores for advanced vision AI applications, and video encoders/decoders to facilitate real-time streaming. This video engine, underpinning the Userful Infinity Platform, called Chronos, can be seamlessly integrated within multi-GPU or multi-server configurations, employing Userful’s Aether manager for unified management and control of any hybrid or distributed architecture, also providing infinite scalability. This adaptability empowers organizations of all sizes to manage the interconnect of enterprise applications for industry 4.0, and manage diverse visual assets and destinations centrally. Aether not only offers centralized control over the video engine, visual assets/destinations and security policies but also furnishes an API that supports both applications and the interconnect of third-party applications in the future.

“The launch of our Infinity Platform marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth,” says John Marshall, CEO, Userful. “For the last three years, we have been building from a leadership position in control rooms, where operations requirements upon AV are the most extreme – real-time demands; a multitude of sources; resolution, frame rate, color depth; scale of visualization; and collaboration demands. This new platform represents three years of R&D, breakthrough development, integration with third parties, and optimization for the demands of enterprise IT. Our Infinity Platform delivers on the promise of offering infinite possibilities for enterprise IT.”

A quick search on Google will tell anyone quickly that AVaaS has been a thing for a while and offered by numerous companies. IT services is a big, well-established business, so as the IT and AV worlds converge, AVaaS is a logical, natural development.

I do think companies like Userful would do themselves favors by dumbing down their marketing and sales pitches. I have always struggled with Userful PR because it is angled to a technical audience, and mere mortals like me don’t always know what they’re going on about. While the CIO will fully grasp the descriptions and pitch, the other people with Cs on the executive team, who might need to approve an AVaaS deal, might be going cross-eyed trying to read and digest how this utilizes CUDA cores. Huh?