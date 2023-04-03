Japanese Ball Club’s New Park Opens With Vast Twin LED Screens

April 3, 2023 by Dave Haynes

It seems mostly like big sports venues in the United States are the ones putting in massive LED displays as scoreboards and replay screens, but here’s a new baseball stadium in Japan with two vast screens along the left and right field lines.

It is in Hokkaido, in northern Japan, and as of last week is the new home of the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters Japanese baseball team. The 35,000 seat ballpark has twin 86 meter by 16 meter LED display boards. Centerfield was left open so that fans have an unobstructed view of the mountains. For the metric impaired, that’s almost 300 feet wide by more than 50 feet high.

No details on the LED supplier.

In addition to the stadium, says architect HKS, the development will also feature a museum, hotel, restaurant, resorts, brewery, and sauna — all with views of the field.

More images here …