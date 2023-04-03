Houston Astros Add LED Halo Display To Ballpark – INSIDE The Fan Store

April 3, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Here’s yet more evidence of how LED displays are now a mainstream option – a big halo display at a stadium, INSIDE the fan store.

This is the team store for Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, which had opening day this past Thursday. It has a circular LED set-up running both on the inside and outside of the ring.

It’s a Watchfire LED, running Wallboard’s CMS and Datapath’s video wall technology, on BrightSign’s play-out hardware.