SignageOS Expands Hardware-Software Handshakes To Include VCRs

April 1, 2023 by Dave Haynes

SignageOS has done a pile of integrations that bridge commercial CMS software to different operating systems and devices, and having done the heavy-lifting to create handshakes to devices like smart displays, it has turned attention to more traditional hardware – like VCRs.

Despite VHS tapes being considered a technology from the 1980s, says the company in announcing VHS tapes support, they are still widely used in various industries. With this new feature, signageOS customers can now integrate VHS tapes into their digital signage networks seamlessly.

“We understand that VHS tapes may seem outdated, but we know that there are still plenty of places where they are in use,” says Stan Richter, CEO of signageOS. “Our goal is to provide our customers with a comprehensive digital signage solution, no matter its age, that can accommodate all types of content. With the addition of VHS support, we’re one step closer to achieving that.”

The integration of VHS support into the signageOS platform offers customers numerous benefits. With this new feature, businesses can utilize their existing VHS content without needing to convert it to a digital format. Additionally, the signageOS platform provides remote monitoring and management of VHS content, making it easier for businesses to maintain their digital signage networks.

“Our team has been working hard to develop this feature, and we’re excited to see how our customers will utilize it,” adds Lukas Danek, signageOS CPO. “We believe that VHS support will offer a unique opportunity for businesses to showcase their content and enhance their digital signage networks.”

The addition of VHS support to signageOS is a testament to our commitment to providing customers with the most comprehensive digital signage solution on the market. With this new feature, signageOS continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of digital signage, even with legacy technology.

No word on support for betamax tapes and VCRs.

If you are cross-eyed at this point, note the date. And if you were born after 2000, maybe also look up VCR.