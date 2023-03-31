Ocean Outdoor Bulks Up Deep Screen 3D Visual Illusions Offer With Complementary Tech

March 31, 2023 by Dave Haynes

UK-based OOH media company Ocean Outdoor evidently sees the use in the last three or so years of 3D illusions on big LED ad displays as much more than a flash in the pan, announcing a suite of complementary services intended to amplify creative spots in a curated set of locations.

Back in August 2021, before these anamorphic illusion pieces were everywhere, Ocean announced a new service called Deep Screen – a creative service tuned to producing these “forced perspective” spots. Now the company has announced something called DeepScreen Alive that adds data integration, multi-sensory components and mobile tie-ins.

Developed by Ocean Labs and Ocean Studios, says PR, DeepScreen Alive uses the world’s most advanced real time 3D creation tool supported by state-of-the-art hardware to build deeper connections with out of home audiences.

Available on 24 full motion displays in handpicked locations and experiential spaces in seven countries including the UK, the Netherlands and the Nordics, DeepScreen Alive brings immersive entertainment to digital out of home (DOOH) using real time theatre and live effects.

The technology is powered by Ocean Vivus, a fully integrated purpose built hardware and software system which incorporates the Unreal gaming engine, opening up unlimited scope for real time responses and 3D interactivity. The unique system gives more flexibility to brands, complete customisation and the unique immersive moments consumers expect.

Ocean Labs managing director Catherine Morgan said: “DeepScreen Alive is the world’s most advanced real time 3D creation tool, taking the visual impact of anamorphic OOH to the next level by creating the unexpected. Elevated experiences that stop people in their tracks and transport them out of their every day.

“To continue to grow market share, it’s important to deliver memorable experiences which create long term relationships and brand advocates. If you don’t have brand status then other channels will not deliver for you.”

Director of Ocean Studio and group design David Tait said: “DeepScreen has made 3D OOH accessible for brands, creating fame, talkability and helping them to build social media audiences around big occasions. Our new concepts respond in real time, allowing advertisers to explore deeper audience connections, creating value and a return on investment.”

Ocean’s DeepScreen Alive packages include four features:

DeepScreen Alive Data – this execution draws on multiple data sources allowing the 3D artwork to respond in real time to contextual or environmental triggers. The 3D scenes can be altered to match changing light levels, shadows and reflections according to the time of day or immediate weather conditions such as rain or wind. The screens can also pull in all forms of external data such as live scores, medal winning celebrations, film times or brand promotions, which can either be either displayed directly or used as a trigger to show different 3D objects and creative illusions.

– this execution draws on multiple data sources allowing the 3D artwork to respond in real time to contextual or environmental triggers. The 3D scenes can be altered to match changing light levels, shadows and reflections according to the time of day or immediate weather conditions such as rain or wind. The screens can also pull in all forms of external data such as live scores, medal winning celebrations, film times or brand promotions, which can either be either displayed directly or used as a trigger to show different 3D objects and creative illusions. DeepScreen Alive Play – this concept allows audiences to become part of 3D experiences on the big screen, connecting via mobile devices to take control, configure and customise a scene, participate in games and win prizes. For example, participants could customise a car in 3D or add their monogram to personalise products.

– this concept allows audiences to become part of 3D experiences on the big screen, connecting via mobile devices to take control, configure and customise a scene, participate in games and win prizes. For example, participants could customise a car in 3D or add their monogram to personalise products. DeepScreen Alive Collect – this feature allows users to grab 3D objects from the screens in token powered games. Brands can create NFT treasure hunts in which players collect virtual tokens in their digital wallets to be redeemed instore, online or in the metaverse, connecting the physical, digital and virtual realms. Collect is operated via an exclusive partnership with SmartMedia Technologies, the Web3 engagement platform.

– this feature allows users to grab 3D objects from the screens in token powered games. Brands can create NFT treasure hunts in which players collect virtual tokens in their digital wallets to be redeemed instore, online or in the metaverse, connecting the physical, digital and virtual realms. Collect is operated via an exclusive partnership with SmartMedia Technologies, the Web3 engagement platform. DeepScreen Alive 4D – Adding to the 3D drama, DeepScreen goes multi-sensory with the addition of special real world effects including audio and sonic idents, smell, mist jets or other weather related stunts.

Since Ocean rolled out DeepScreen across its portfolio in 2021, more than 100 campaigns have appeared, with brands including Versace, Gucci, Balenciaga, Amazon Prime, Coach, Netflix and Vodafone embracing 3D OOH as the centrepiece for multi-channel campaigns. Ocean’s proprietary 3D templates are used to create breath-taking windows into other worlds, extend existing architecture or make impossible objects appear to float in the air, coming out of the screens and towards the viewers.

According to Ocean’s five neuroscience research studies, full motion screens outperform static outdoor by 2.5 times, driving emotional impacts and memory encoding and priming other channels and social media campaigns to improve brand saliency and authenticity.