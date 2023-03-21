NY Port Authority Adds DOOH-Supported Bike Storage Locker To City Infrastructure

March 21, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Transport authorities have long been offsetting or eliminating the capital costs of infrastructure by supplying things like curbside bus shelters that have integrated analog or digital ad posters, and now that same approach has been extended to short-term bike storage lockers.

The Port Authority Midtown Bus Terminal in Manhattan recently unveiled what’s called a Oonee Pod, which provides bicycle storage at no cost to cyclists on a reservation-based, first-come, first-served basis just a few blocks from Times Square. The pods have security cameras, a secure door accessed via mobile app, interior and exterior lighting, and theft insurance.

There are two AOTO 2.5mm LED displays – each five feet high by nine wide – sitting atop the pod. The screens face onto 42nd Street and run DOOH ads sold by NYC-based Pivot Media Ventures. The Port Authority also has time on the screens for messaging to commuters and passersby.