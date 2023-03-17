NHL’s Blue Jackets Use Fine Pitch LED To Bling Out Locker Room, Public Areas

March 17, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Center-hung replay/scoreboards and LED ribbons are now pretty standard elements of pro sports venues, but the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets really went to town with the tech as part of a rolling renovation project at Nationwide Arena.

The most notable addition is a blinged-out locker room for the home team, which also has a 1.2mm pitch LED center-hung, as well as individual displays over each player stall. There are four convex LED displays – each 4’5″ x 7’10” screen,

SNA Displays provided the LED displays around the arena, working with AV integrator SoundCom working with center-hung frame fabricator, Jones Signs. Owner-representative Anthony James Partners provided consultation services during each phase of the project, while Osborn Engineering designed and oversaw the development of the center-hung structure. ~sedna provides the media playback technology for the arena. Around the rest of the venue, there are numerous displays, including: