NHL’s Blue Jackets Use Fine Pitch LED To Bling Out Locker Room, Public Areas
March 17, 2023 by Dave Haynes
Center-hung replay/scoreboards and LED ribbons are now pretty standard elements of pro sports venues, but the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets really went to town with the tech as part of a rolling renovation project at Nationwide Arena.
The most notable addition is a blinged-out locker room for the home team, which also has a 1.2mm pitch LED center-hung, as well as individual displays over each player stall. There are four convex LED displays – each 4’5″ x 7’10” screen,
SNA Displays provided the LED displays around the arena, working with AV integrator SoundCom working with center-hung frame fabricator, Jones Signs. Owner-representative Anthony James Partners provided consultation services during each phase of the project, while Osborn Engineering designed and oversaw the development of the center-hung structure.
~sedna provides the media playback technology for the arena.
Around the rest of the venue, there are numerous displays, including:
- A press room 1.5mm LED video wall;
- A “waterfall” entrance display described as a triple-faced, custom-fabricated LED screen set into the corner of a hallway leading to the locker rooms. It stands just over 11 feet at its tallest section and 5’3″ at its widest, processing approximately 5.3 million total pixels;
- A variety of LED screens around the seating and entrance areas, including ones that help direct ticket-holders as they approach the arena.
