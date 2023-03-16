Tourism Marketing-Focused Infotainment Network Straddles Three EU Countries

March 16, 2023 by Dave Haynes

This is an interesting tourism marketing network that’s funded, or at least partially funded, by digital OOH advertising.

The Lake Constance Infotainment Network is focused around Lake Constance – an alpine cross-border region where Germany, Switzerland and Lichtenstein meet. The screen network is designed to reach, inform, and inspire visitors at locations around the lake.

The network runs three kinds of content:

Infotainment such as on-site weather, news, events agenda, as well as facts and trivia about regional activities and tourist must-sees. This type of content is created and updated by the media agency behind the project;

Partner content, such as a hotel showing amenities, breakfast times, happy hours and more. Those spots run for free to to venue but account for two minutes of time per hour;

Third party advertising from cultural venues, tourist stakeholders, and regional leisure providers.

The network uses 120 SpinetiX HMP400 digital signage players that work with the SpinetiX ARYA cloud platform.

The case study doesn’t really spell it out, but it at least appears this is driven by the regional tourism bodies and managed by SK One, a local marketing agency.