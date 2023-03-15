Mvix Extends Software To Better Reach Hybrid Workforces

March 15, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Mvix is the latest digital signage software firm to adapt and extend its platform to service the needs of hybrid workplaces – launching a new feature that allows clients to stream real-time digital signage content to a distributed audience.

The service from the DC-area company, dubbed Virtual Player, “enables digital signage content to be distributed via websites, internal employee portals, simply over email, or to tablets and mobile devices. Content can be played and viewed without any hardware players or display screens with the workflows to publish content via this method being identical to the in-CMS workflow for digital signage distribution. This unique offering is primarily targeted at mid-market to enterprise clients with a distributed audience, large visitor base, or remote workforce.”

“Over the last few years, we have realized the need for informing and educating geographically-dispersed audiences. Our Virtual Player solution is a creative and affordable way to address this growing need,” says Mike Kilian, VP of Business Relations at Mvix. “This new platform allows our workplace communication clients to distribute consistent and timely information to its hybrid workforce. The solution has been designed for several important use cases in the education, government, and retail sectors.”

Hosted on AWS services, the platform allows operators to restrict audiences based on pre-approved, whitelisted IPs. “Virtual Player functionality also allows real-time transfer of content from a digital display to a mobile device for remote viewing. Known for its enterprise digital signage solutions, Mvix aims to strengthen relationships with its clients by addressing this critical challenge.”

“Mvix’s focus on ease of use continues with the new Virtual Player platform, which is truly plug-and-play. A new end-point can be spun up within minutes and added to client accounts via the Mvix CMS. This competitively priced digital signage platform is very likely to reduce visual communication costs for most companies, primarily by eliminating the hardware (player and screen) cost.”

Numerous companies have, since COVID showed up and offices locked down, developed product extensions that enable messaging on the desktops of staffers who are now working at home all or part of the time. I suspect this is a handle with care situation, as not everyone is going to love pop-up messages on their screens about birthdays and work anniversaries.

However, I think this stuff has a place, and the French software firm Telelogos related an interesting story to me recently about a client using hybrid workplace software to reduce IT help desk demands, by implementing an alert system when things like malware on the network are detected.