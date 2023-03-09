Pittsburgh’s NHL Arena Owners OK $30M In Upgrades, Include New LED

March 9, 2023 by Dave Haynes

It looks the LED display deal is already locked up, but flat panel display and software firms maybe – repeat maybe – still have a sniff at some of the $30 million just approved for upgrades to PPG Paints Arena, home of the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins.

Sports Business Journal reports that the authority that owns the arena has OK’d the upgrades, which include $20 million for what is termed game presentation technology. That would include a 50 foot by 33 foot, four-sided center-hung scoreboard that Mitsubishi has evidently won.

Mitsubishi, Sports Business Journal reports, has a plant near Pittsburgh. “Two other Pennsylvania-based companies, Claire, which is redoing the venue’s sound system, and Texolve, which is building a new control room and video production system, are involved.”

The work begins next month and will be completed before the 2023-24 NHL season.