JCDecaux’s 2022 Financials Show DOOH Revenue Up A Whopping 41% Globally

March 9, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The biggest out of home media company on the planet had a terrific 2022 – led by DOOH revenue that grew by more than 41%.

JCDecaux released its full year 2022 financial results earlier today, showing group revenue grew by almost 21% in 2022, to reach €3,1 Billion ($3.3 Billion USD).

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, says in putting out the results:

Our Digital Out Of Home (DOOH) revenue grew by +41.1% in full-year 2022, +35.2% on an organic basis, to reach a record 31.4% of Group revenue in 2022, while analogue advertising revenue grew double digit organically in 2022. We maintained our focus on the selective roll-out of digital screens in prime locations, as well as on the development of our data capabilities.

Programmatic advertising revenues through the VIOOH SSP (supply-side platform), which constitute mostly incremental revenue from innovative dynamic data-driven campaigns and new advertisers, doubled in 2022 to reach €61.3 million i.e. 5.9% of our digital revenue in full-year 2022 as the DOOH programmatic ecosystem, including Displayce following our strategic alliance announced in July 2022, continued to gain traction.

Our client portfolio remained highly diversified as our top 10 clients represent c.14% of our revenue in 2022. Our number one client category Fashion/Personal care and Luxury Goods made up 17% of total revenue and continued to grow strongly at +41% in 2022. Client categories recovering after COVID came back strongly such as Travel at +54% and Entertainment/Leisure at +31%.

The filings have numbers for both reported and organic growth, the latter explained as numbers that exclude acquisitions/divestitures and the impact of foreign exchange.

The fastest growing category, for organic growth, is street furniture (ad totems, bus shelters with posters and similar product). It was up 18.5% in 2022.

The fastest growing region was North America, at a whopping 45.5%. Interestingly, Asia-Pacific was actually down in 2022, at -2.4%.

I did not go to business school and much of these filings read like Martian to me, but these SEEM like good numbers – particularly considering EVERYTHING that’s happened in the past year (Ukraine, COVID, inflation ….)