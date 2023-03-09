180-Foot Three-Sided LED Marquee About To Officially Go Live On LV Strip

March 9, 2023 by Dave Haynes

When I was last in Las Vegas and fighting my way along the Strip’s sidewalks, one of the many obstacles I had to navigate (along with comic book superheroes and minimally-clad showgirls risking hypothermia) was construction hoarding at the Flamingo intersection, in front of what used to be called Bally’s and across from the Bellagio fountains.

Rebranded as The Horseshoe Hotel and Casino, the resort is located, in part, by a 180-foot tall LED marquee owned by Caesars Entertainment and sold by the media firm Branded Cities. The three-sided display is all but on the Strip, with three columns on the sidewalk at the corner. People can, by the looks of it, walk under the beast, which goes live later this month.

I dunno who supplied this one, as all kinds of LED vendors have product on or near casinos along the Strip. Update: reader says Mitsubishi, installed by Yesco.

The screen will run, as they all do, 24-hours a day. The tie-in with Branded Cities suggests the display will not just be used for marketing shows and dinner specials at the casino-hotel. The company also has Strip-side displays at corners near MGM City Center (Aria/Vdara/Cosmo area), Planet Hollywood and Treasure Island.