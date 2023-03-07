Telecine, YCD Partner On Custom On-Premise TV Channels For Retail Banking

March 7, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Solutions provider Telecine and software developer YCD Multimedia have developed a partner product that is, in effect, a financial news TV channel customized for banks.

Called RAMP Up! , the product is intended to provide steadily updated information-you-can-use content to screens in retail banking scenarios, leveraging the data feeds and produced content of Bloomberg News, which Montreal’s Telecine has had a major client for many, many years.

The set-up allows the channel to be branded to the bank’s branding colors and logo, and content updates are automated.

“In today’s modern banking scene, customers are primarily utilizing online banking. But what about those patrons that need to come into your branch to transact business? This RAMP Up! collaboration with YCD makes branch communications easy, and effective with content that’s fresh, and branded for your institution,” says David Defelici, VP of Business Development for Telecine. “RAMP Up! allows for your commercials to play alongside trusted and compliant Bloomberg News. This package is meant for banking tech managers to “set it and forget it.”

“This platform and content combo offers such a simplified way to offer fully curated content with our CMS platform, which was purpose-built for advertising and communications. You can upload new content, create clips and campaigns, edit them, get them approved by management, and distributed quite effortlessly. That’s the beauty of RAMP Up! Your commercials and the Bloomberg News content can be easily deployed regionally or across any number of branches. Our goal is to inform, educate, and engage your clientele with a platform that offers possibilities and scalability,” says Ido Aviram, GM for YCD Multimedia.

The strategy of using screens in busy bank branches to entertain and distract customers in waiting areas and queues has been around for decades. CRT TVs would be mounted in the customer areas and the channel set to multi-zone, 24-hour news channels, like CP24 in Toronto. The challenge then, and still, with using those channels is the end-user has zero control over what’s on the screens. So you had situations in which people would be watching a TV that was running advertising for a competing bank.

This, by comparison, offers content control and the ability to change messaging, as needed.

Bank branches present an interesting dynamic. I’m not really sure what most banking customers want and need to see from screens in branches, but I do wonder how many require the detail and depth of Bloomberg data and content that’s primarily tuned to people who eat, sleep and breathe the financial sector. Does the average user in a suburban branch have much interest in that? Dunno.