16 Sq. Meter MicroLED Wall Greets Shoppers At Belgian Mall

March 6, 2023 by Dave Haynes

I’ve not seen or read a lot of PR about actual deployments of super-premium microLED products like Samsung’s The Wall, but there are indeed end-customers out there, including this shopping mall near Antwerp, Belgium.

It’s at the Waasland Shopping Center and is measured at 16 square meters.

It appears to be fixed along a corridor, at eye level and surrounded, a little curiously, by artificial foliage. That setting, within reach of the general public, can look a little risky, but Samsung’s product – along with some others – has impact, water and dust resistance built into the engineering.

Samsung’s Belgian office suggests on Linkedin that custom creative being developed for the video wall, including optical illusion material.