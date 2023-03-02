Have A Look At This Digital Sign With A Wood Veneer Face

March 2, 2023 by Dave Haynes

This is apparently Future LG Morning around here – with a second post about conceptual products from the Korean electronics giant.

The company has a small stand at an Airport Planning, Design, and Construction Symposium in LA this week, and along with more conventional displays it says would fit in airport environments, LG and its partners are also showing a nice little concept piece put together by Kansas City-based creative technology shop Dimensional Innovations.

It’s a departure gate locator display that involves (I am safely guessing) a low-cost white LED array inside a housing that has a wood veneer face. The veneer is thin enough that when the LEDs are illuminated, it becomes a sign that indicates the gate and departing flight assigned to it.

I like this, though it’s not an overly original idea. I saw a Dutch company at ISE way back in 2016 showing something very similar, though not for airports. In general, I think just about any time a screen can be better integrated with its surroundings – making it look like it belongs, as opposed to being added on, tends to be a good thing.