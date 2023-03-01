Live Performers Pair With Movement Tracking On Video Wall On The Absolutally Walkway

March 1, 2023 by Dave Haynes

I’ve seen companies like Zuzor at digital signage and AV trade shows demonstrating movement tracking experiential software for video walls, and thought it was interesting, but couldn’t come up with many real-world use-cases other than eye candy for little kids and extroverts. But here’s one that uses that sort of tech to to pair brand and cause marketing in India.

Inventech, the technology innovation and content production business unit of Laqshya Media Group, was contracted by the vodka brand Absolut to develop and deliver what was dubbed the ABSOLUTALLY Walkway.

The ABSOLUTALLY walkway, says PR, is an interactive installation that utilizes cutting-edge AI and live gestures using customized camera tracking software to create playful coloured silhouettes that inspire and engage. As you walk along the walkway, your every step is transformed into a unique, customized experience that celebrates diversity and unity and is open to all.

As you can see in the video, the cameras capture the movement of the performer and artfully replicate that on the video wall being used as a backdrop. I don’t know if this is Zuzor’s software, but it is certainly in line with the main intent of the Israeli company’s software, which is to help drive live events.

“We are thrilled to partner with Laqshya Media Group on this Absolut Glassware Launch Activation, which showcases our shared commitment to promoting inclusion and diversity,” says Florian Sallaberry, Group Head- International Brands at Pernod Ricard India. “By leveraging the latest technology and new-age tech, we are confident that this campaign will deliver an immersive and engaging experience for the audience. We hope this initiative will encourage more people to join us in our journey towards a more inclusive society.”

The campaign is intended to spread positivity and change attitudes. Nearly 3 in 4 Gen Zers in India, the PR notes, still experience rejection from their families when expressing a non-heterosexual identity. This cutting-edge partnership is dedicated to creating a world where everyone feels welcome and valued and where differences are celebrated. So get ready to witness a groundbreaking initiative about spreading positivity and unity!

The campaign was initiated by Absolut Glassware, which is … I’m not really sure and Googling didn’t help. I think it is Absolut vodka bottles cut and recycled as drinks glasses. Whatever the case, the Swedish beverage brand “has a strong history of working with the LGBTQIA+ community and has inclusion and diversity at its core,” the PR adds. “Absolut Glassware has launched a digital campaign to supplement the on-ground activation to guide people about allyship and being an Absolut Ally. The digital films feature popular influencers, including Dutee Chand, Durga Gawde, Patruni Sastry, Jay Anand, Alex Matthew, Aniruddha Mahale, Maitrayanee Mahanta, Anwesh Sahoo, and Anjali Lama. The influencers share their journeys and experiences, creating a powerful message of allyship. Beyond merely communicating, they hope and look forward to serving as change agents and having a significant impact.”