17-Year-Old NEC Screens Still Happily Working Away At Vienna’s Airport

February 28, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Photo: Oliver Bauer, Sharp/NEC

When it comes to flat panel displays, the general rule of thumb seems to be that they’ll last roughly five years before the screens will be due for replacement. So it is interesting to read about some displays that have been hard at work for 17 years … and counting.

Our German language content partners at Invidis have a little post up noting how the Flight Informational Display Screens (FIDS) at Vienna, Austria’s airport have been working away for 17 years and still look pretty good.

The models in place that are showing arrivals and departures information to travellers are NEC LCD 4000 units, which were pretty early stage LCDs. In my dark past, I had a DOOH network running in the underground pedestrian concourses of Toronto’s business district, and we used those exact units.

They used a lot of metal and were much more like industrial monitors than light, skinny and mostly plastic TVs. They also cost, I’m thinking, at least $4,000 each.

They’re not still there – they got replaced by larger, cheaper screens – but otherwise I suspect they’d still also be ticking away.

Flat panel prices have dropped dramatically since the mid-2000s. While that’s great for capital budgets, it means displays aren’t necessarily made to last, and could get refreshed 3 or four times over a 17-year window. Then again, while a 17-year-old NEC can still show departure status, it’s not going to have full HD, never mind 4K, and no support for things like HDR.