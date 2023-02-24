PPDS Studios Opening Up In EU, UK And US To Support Sellers, Inspire End-Users

February 24, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The company marketing Philips digital signage and related pro AV solutions has started building and opening a series of showroom/demo/meeting spaces across Europe and North America under the handle PPDS Studios.

Intended to support partners like system integrators, consultants, distributors, AV/IT designers/architects), as well as end customers, PPDS Studios have already opened in Amsterdam, Madrid, Paris, Stockholm, Munich, Milan, in the UK, and in Charlotte, USA. More PPDS Studios are planned this year and beyond.

PPDS PR says the studios are “part of a significant investment and extending the company’s strategy to be available to customers wherever and whenever – in person and online – the PPDS Studios provide a perfect setting for teams to come together, to innovate and co-create fully tailored solutions within a convenient, multidisciplinary environment.”

Managed by local PPDS teams, PPDS Studios are fully fitted and equipped to showcase PPDS’ extended range of dedicated Philips professional display products and solutions – including third party hardware (such as Crestron, Logitech) and software partnerships (Intel, i3, GoBright) – supporting installations in all major verticals. These include dedicated solutions for hospitality, corporate, education, retail, food and beverage, public spaces, transportation, and broadcast, among others.

To help experience the full power and benefits of PPDS’ and its proven partners’ technologies and solutions, all Studios are connected, allowing partners and customers to view and participate demonstrations and training in real time, whether via seamless video calling and content sharing between Paris and Munich, or remotely managing a network of dvLED, digital signage and professional TVs from London. The UK Studio also features a space for proof of concepting, perfect for third party partners, ensuring their products work seamlessly with Philips professional displays.

In addition, PPDS Studios will be available as a high-end event space for partners, resellers and end customers, using PPDS’ extensive range of solutions to create unique, fully immersive digital environments, providing excellent communication and branding opportunities.

The studios also provide a convenient alternative for those not wishing, able, or comfortable in attending busy annual trade shows and events, such as ISE and InfoComm, providing a quieter, more convenient and intimate setting to discover the latest and greatest solutions from PPDS.

“At PPDS, we understand the value for our partners and customers to be able to come together to collaborate, discover and experience our extensive range of products and solutions for themselves,” explains Martijn van der Woude, VP Global Marketing and Business Development at PPDS. “With our new multidiscipline PPDS Studios, partners and customers – whatever vertical they operate in – will have access to all the tools and information they require, in a single location. Coupled with our annual tradeshows and partner and end customer events, plus our continued engagement within local communities, the launch of PPDS Studios ensures we’re always available, wherever, whenever you need us.”

These places make a lot of sense in creating a way to bring partners and customers to permanent, kitted-out showrooms, as opposed to ALL the costs, resource requirements and complications of taking technology on the road. Vendors can also probably get one or multiple focused hours with people at something like these studios, instead of a few harried minutes at a busy trade show stand.

I know Samsung has executive briefing centers on the US west and east coasts, and likely elsewhere. I’m not 100% sure what the other major display-makers do, but at minimum, their main offices tend to have showroom and guest meeting components.