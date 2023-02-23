PUMA Uses See-Thru LED To Attract, Create Vibe For Singapore Flagship Store

February 23, 2023 by Dave Haynes

This is a nice example of how mesh LED technology has matured and thinned out to a level that it works very effectively for retail environments – in this case the first and largest PUMA flagship store in Southeast Asia.

The design goal for the store on Singapore’s upscale Orchard Road is to “mirror Puma’s brand essence of weaving sports into lifestyle, (and) reflect Singapore’s vibrant heritage and PUMA’s relentless energy.”

The LED display system was designed and developed by UK-based Esprit Digital, which started out in custom LCD but now has a substantial LED bjusiness unit, operating under the LUMOS brand.

Working with local integration specialist PAVE, LUMOS had its LED product installed throughout the store.

“The Singapore Flagship project was a really important one for Puma, as it is our largest and highest profile location in Southeast Asia,” says Colette Hilton, Head of Retail at PUMA UK/IE. “As part of the overall project, we decided to make digital signage an integral part of our marketing strategy, not only to communicate with customers and enhance their in-store experience, but also to attract passers-by into the store. LUMOS LEDs delivered on every level – they can be updated live, look stunning, and they create a real vibe.”

“The whole PUMA experience starts before the consumer even enters the store, with a massive 19m x 2m 5,500 nit See-Thru LUMOS LED facing the street,” explains James Wilder, Sales Director at the north of London company. “This display blends seamlessly into the architecture of the building and grabs the customer’s attention from across the street, enticing them to cross over and explore the wonderful world of PUMA.”

Inside, there is a double-sided 4m x 4m indoor LED mesh set-up, and a feature wall to the rear, behind the service counter. That one is a 4m x 1.9m display. There is also a 3-sided 2m x 1m LED display pillar in the store.

The feature wall and pillar are using more conventional solid-surface 2.5mm pitch LED.