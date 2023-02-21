Hyperlocal UK DOOH Campaign Steers Consumers To Nearest Chain Pharmacy Store

February 21, 2023 by Dave Haynes

This is a good example of making a simple tweak to a creative campaign to make it more relevant to the people seeing it – hyper-local callouts integrated with a broader creative effort.

In this case, it is a Kinetic campaign for the UK pharmacy chain Boots and running on street furniture displays in that country.

Instead of a universal campaign that suggests consumers address their health needs at a Boots … wherever they might find one … this campaign is annotated with more specific local information. If you look closely, you’ll see how the creative notes there is a Boots four minutes away from that smart city ad screen, and names the branch.

I don’t know if these are individually rendered, hyperlocal video spots. It would be much more efficient if it was HTML5-based and the annotated bits – like how many minutes to the store and a branch name – were layered in from data files. So what’s shown and overlaid in the spots would be based on geo-location.

My one small criticism would be that not everyone who sees this will know where the Kingsway store is, and whether they walk ahead, turn around, or go left or right to get there. Yes, people can whip out their smartphones, but something that said “400m straight ahead” or whatever would just add to this.

And is it a four minute walk, or four minute drive? The screens are right be a roadway, so there are two very different types of viewers.