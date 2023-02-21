“Boring” But Effective Digital Signage Guides Underground Storage Users At KC Facility

February 21, 2023 by Dave Haynes

This is a great example of what I call boring signage – utilitarian displays and content that won’t get any pulses racing, but does a job effectively. In this case, it’s a set of directories for an underground storage facility in Kansas City.

Integrator KCAV (good, to-the-point brand, by the way) put a solution together for the commercial real estate firm Copaken Brooks for this storage facility.

From a Linkedin post: One of the most interesting parts of working at KCAV is coming up with innovative solutions to best serve our customers. We worked with some of our vendors to provide Copaken Brooks with long-lasting digital signage for their underground storage area. They needed a solution that could handle an environment with dust and moisture, and providing technology within those environments can be a challenge. However, our team was able to provide a unique solution and ultimately, a happy customer.

I don’t know the storage business, but I am guessing there is enough “churn” in customers and storage stalls used that going digital made sense over repeatedly printing new backlit directory posters.

I do know I want to get inside stalls 516, 148 and270 ;-]