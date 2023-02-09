Photos: ISE 2023 Digital Signage Networking Mixer

February 9, 2023 by Dave Haynes

A photographer shot a pile of high rez photos at last week’s Sixteen:Nine Mixer in Barcelona. I have gone through them and put together a representative sample that shows the venue, crowd and overall feel of an event that was very well received (though a bit hard for taxis to find).

If you are in one of these and want a higher rez version, send me a note.

If you are on the run from the law and need me to nip out your photo before the authorities notice, send me a note ;-]

Thanks a final time to the sponsors. These events aren’t possible without their support.