ISE Pulls More Than 58,000 Attendees For 2023 Show

February 4, 2023 by Dave Haynes

ISE 2023 pulled in more than 58,000 unique attendees this week – including the largest first day crowd ever for the pro AV trade show.

The show in Barcelona had 58,107 unique attendees from 155 countries.

“It’s been an extraordinary week and it’s hugely gratifying for us to look back and realize we’ve delivered an exceptional show for our industry and the wonderful city of Barcelona,” says Mike Blackman, Managing Director of Integrated Systems Events, which runs the show for trade association owners AVIXA and CEDIA. “We’ve had unprecedented visitor levels to the show, so much inspiring content and features on display, and ground-breaking visits from the King of Spain on Tuesday and the President of Catalonia on Thursday to add both a royal and a political seal of approval to the show. This week at ISE 2023 confirms that we can safely say the global AV and systems integration industry is back with an impressive bang!”

This was the first show in Barcelona not heavily affected by the pandemic (though that’s not over). In 2020, when ISE was still in Amsterdam and COVID was just emerging, the actual non-duplicated headcount was 52,128. The record was 82,000 in 2019.