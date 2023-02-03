Full List Of Winners & Finalists: Global Digital Signage Awards 2023

February 3, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The Global DIGITAL SIGNAGE AWARDS for 2023 were handed out last night in Barcelona, with the big winners projects at property developments and airport passenger experience systems.

The awards were at the same venue, up a set of stairs, as last night’s Sixteen:Nine digital signage networking mixer during ISE 2023. Sixteen:Nine has been a media supporter of the awards for several years.

The GRAND PRIX winner was integrator/solutions provider Electrosonic for its work at the Summit One Vanderbilt “Unity” video wall experience in New York City. I wrote about that project here, though I have not seen it (thanks COVID).

The other big winner was SYNECT, the Orlando-based, airport-focused solutions provider, for passenger-focused work at DFW and Orlando’s ever-upgrading, digital-forward airport.

Here’s the full list:

Creative Execution: Brand advertising and media

WINNER BARTKRESA studio Shogyo Mujo at Area 15 United States

FINALIST Blu Mushroom Kidney Dialysis Foundation awareness campaign – Singapore Garden Singapore

FINALIST Responsive Spaces Welser Profile Visitor Center Austria

FINALIST Synect Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Multilingual United States

FINALIST Synect Orlando International Airport Terminal C United States

FINALIST Times Innovative Media Medimix- Station Branding Rights & Beauty Coach India

Creative Execution: Other marketing and communications purposes

WINNER First Impression audiovisual The Siemens Digital Experience Center Netherlands

FINALIST Synect Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Multilingual United States

FINALIST Synect Orlando International Airport Terminal C United States

FINALIST ZetaDisplay Ingka USA HQ Experience Wall Sweden

Creative Execution: Creative for visual experience, including public art

WINNER The Ci Group/Spacesuit & Co Heritage Lanes, Brisbane Australia

FINALIST BARTKRESA studio Hako at ISE United States

FINALIST leftchannel Centene Interactive Lobby Experience United States

FINALIST Synect Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Multilingual United States

FINALIST Synect Orlando International Airport Terminal C United States

FINALIST TRISON NECSUM Costanera Center Digital Entertainment Spain

FINALIST TRISON NECSUM PUERTO VENECIA 3D EXPERIENCE Spain

FINALIST WAUHAUS Gwanghwa hwacheob South Korea

FINALIST ZetaDisplay XXL Sports & Villmark Sweden

Creative Execution: Visualization of dynamic, integrated data for business purposes and utility

WINER Synect Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Multilingual United States

FINALIST Synect Orlando International Airport Terminal C United States

FINALIST ZetaDisplay ATG Sports Sweden

Creative Execution: Technical achievement (eg projection mapping, or display/playback technology)

WINNER Synect Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Multilingual United States

High Commendation Entwined Signage Rebel rCX Rundle Mall Australia

FINALIST Synect Orlando International Airport Terminal C United States

T1 Innovation: Technical advances and innovation in display and other devices

WINNER Responsive Spaces Welser Profile Visitor Center Austria

FINALIST Connectpoint The Falcon, A Solar-Powered, Text-to-Speech Device United States

FINALIST HYPERVSN (Kino-mo) HYPERVSN SmartV United Kingdom

FINALIST Samsung Electronics Canada Samsung Electronics Canada & Sportsnet Studios Canada

FINALIST SiliconCore Technology SiliconCore High Resolution 1.2mm Modular Floor LED display United States

FINALIST Synect Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Multilingual United States

FINALIST Synect Orlando International Airport Terminal C United States

FINALIST The LED Studio The Aegis 1.2mm Outdoor LED Kiosk United Kingdom

FINALIST The LED Studio The EDGE Pro United Kingdom

FINALIST umdasch Digital Retail TELEFÓNICA GERMANY – o2Live Concept Store Berlin Austria

FINALIST ZetaDisplay XXL Sports & Villmark Sweden

Innovation: Technical advances and innovation in management software, data Integration and AI

WINNER Electrosonic Summit One Vanderbilt “Unity” video wall experience United States

FINALIST Synect Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Multilingual United States

FINALIST Synect Orlando International Airport Terminal C United States

FINALIST ZetaDisplay ATG Sports Sweden

FINALIST ZetaDisplay Ingka USA HQ Experience Wall Sweden

Innovation: Excellence in engineering design for installed projects

WINNER Electrosonic Summit One Vanderbilt ‚Äì ‚ÄòUnity‚Äô video wall experience United States

FINALIST Electrosonic The First Light Pavilion at Jodrell Bank United States

FINALIST Entwined Signage Rebel rCX Rundle Mall Australia

FINALIST Revel Media Group Vivint Arena LED installation United States

Sector: Corporate & workplace

WINNER First Impression audiovisual The Siemens Digital Experience Center Netherlands

High Commendation SNA Displays Hewlett Packard Enterprise Global Headquarters United States

FINALIST 22Miles 22Miles/ecoPuk Sustainable room signage solution United States

FINALIST Freshwater Digital Acrisure Corporate Headquarters United States

FINALIST Freshwater Digital Meijer Corporate Digital Signage Networks United States

FINALIST Freshwater Digital Perrigo Video Wall & Corporate Communications United States

FINALIST ScreenCloud/Werner Werner cultivated a tech-driven culture with ScreenCloud United Kingdom

FINALIST Valotalive Rexel improved quality of work with real-time Power BI data Finland

FINALIST ZetaDisplay Ingka Sweden

FINALIST ZetaDisplay Smedvig Sweden

Sector: Digital out of home media

WINNER SNA Displays The Moxy United States

FINALIST Times Innovative Media Times OOH Ahmedabad Smart City Digital Billboards India

FINALIST Trueform BT StreetHub 2.0 United Kingdom

FINALIST Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield The Drop at Westfield United States

FINALIST Vistar Media HOKA DOOH Campaign United States

FINALIST Vistar Media Jack in the Box Programmatic DOOH Campaign United States

FINALIST Vistar Media Programmatic OOH Drives Results for Ruggable; United States

Sector: Education & healthcare

WINNER WAUHAUS Chagyeong South Korea

High Commendation Freshwater Digital Ionia Veterans Wall United States

FINALIST Electrosonic Whittier Public Library Digital Portal United States

FINALIST Freshwater Digital Beacon Hill At Eastgate Signage Network United States

FINALIST Scala Wichita State University Digital Signage Transformation United States

Sector: Hotels, resorts, theme parks & attraction

WINNER Electrosonic Summit One Vanderbilt United States

High Commendation Uniguest Resorts World Las Vegas Digital Signage and IPTV United Kingdom

Sector: Museums & historic sites

WINNER First Impression audiovisual Our House: world’s first electronic dance music experience Netherlands

High Commendation SNA Displays “Denominator” LED Cube United States

FINALIST Electrosonic Imperial War Museum Second World War and Holocaust Galleries United States

FINALIST Electrosonic The First Light Pavilion at Jodrell Bank United States

FINALIST Entwined Signage Rebel rCX Rundle Mall Australia

Sector: Public spaces

WINNER Moment Factory Journey of Discovery at Hong Kong International Airport Canada

FINALIST Freshwater Digital GRR International Airport Video Wall United States

FINALIST Nanolumens Magnificent Modernized LaGuardia (LGA) Airport United States

FINALIST Peerless-AV Largest Immersive Video Wall in North Africa United Kingdom

FINALIST Synect Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Multilingual United States

FINALIST Synect Orlando International Airport Terminal C United States

FINALIST The Ci Group/Spacesuit & Co Heritage Lanes, Brisbane Australia

FINALIST TRISON NECSUM Costanera Center Digital Experience Spain

FINALIST TRISON NECSUM Puerto Venecia 3D Experience Spain

FINALIST Trueform Barking Riverside Digital Kiosks United Kingdom

Sector: Retail (including restaurants)

WINNER Entwined Signage Rebel rCX Rundle Mall Australia

High Commendation M-Cube Dolce & Gabbana Casa Immersive Room Italy

FINALIST Freshwater Digital Meijer In-Store Digital Signage Networks United States

FINALIST Hughes Network Systems Evolving Fast Casual Digital Signage: BurgerFi and Hughes United States

FINALIST Nanovo First phygital store in GCC Poland

FINALIST Nanovo ISA – InStore Assistant Poland

FINALIST Public Display Technologies Adidas curved wall digital installation Sandton city South Africa

FINALIST Trison Foot Locker EU In-store Digital Experience United Kingdom

FINALIST umdasch Digital Retail o2 Live Concept Store Berlin Austria

FINALIST ZetaDisplay ATG Sports Sweden

FINALIST ZetaDisplay XXL Sport & Villmark Sweden

Sector: Retail banking

WINNER HYPERVSN (Kino-mo) First Holographic Banker for Slovenski Sporite with HYPERVSN United Kingdom

High Commendation Pixel Inspiration Bank of Scotland – Argylle St, Glasgow Flagship United Kingdom

FINALIST Pixel Inspiration Lloyds Bank – 399 Oxford Street, Digital modernisation and Sustainability focus United Kingdom

Sector: Sports & entertainment venues

WINNER Electrosonic Summit One Vanderbilt United States

High Commendation First Impression audiovisual Our House: world’s first electronic dance music experience Netherlands

FINALIST SNA Displays Tech Port Center + Arena United States

Congratulations to the all the finalists and winners, and general hat tip to the companies who made the effort to put together entries. An longtime business friend from Montreal related a story to me last night about entering an winning one of these a few years ago, and how it led – because his firm was “award-winning” to a lucrative deal with a firm that reached out after learning of the award.

It works.

There is a Twitter thread here with all the winners picking up their plaques last night.