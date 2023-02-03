Full List Of Winners & Finalists: Global Digital Signage Awards 2023
February 3, 2023 by Dave Haynes
The Global DIGITAL SIGNAGE AWARDS for 2023 were handed out last night in Barcelona, with the big winners projects at property developments and airport passenger experience systems.
The awards were at the same venue, up a set of stairs, as last night’s Sixteen:Nine digital signage networking mixer during ISE 2023. Sixteen:Nine has been a media supporter of the awards for several years.
The GRAND PRIX winner was integrator/solutions provider Electrosonic for its work at the Summit One Vanderbilt “Unity” video wall experience in New York City. I wrote about that project here, though I have not seen it (thanks COVID).
The other big winner was SYNECT, the Orlando-based, airport-focused solutions provider, for passenger-focused work at DFW and Orlando’s ever-upgrading, digital-forward airport.
Here’s the full list:
Creative Execution: Brand advertising and media
WINNER BARTKRESA studio Shogyo Mujo at Area 15 United States
FINALIST Blu Mushroom Kidney Dialysis Foundation awareness campaign – Singapore Garden Singapore
FINALIST Responsive Spaces Welser Profile Visitor Center Austria
FINALIST Synect Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Multilingual United States
FINALIST Synect Orlando International Airport Terminal C United States
FINALIST Times Innovative Media Medimix- Station Branding Rights & Beauty Coach India
Creative Execution: Other marketing and communications purposes
WINNER First Impression audiovisual The Siemens Digital Experience Center Netherlands
FINALIST Synect Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Multilingual United States
FINALIST Synect Orlando International Airport Terminal C United States
FINALIST ZetaDisplay Ingka USA HQ Experience Wall Sweden
Creative Execution: Creative for visual experience, including public art
WINNER The Ci Group/Spacesuit & Co Heritage Lanes, Brisbane Australia
FINALIST BARTKRESA studio Hako at ISE United States
FINALIST leftchannel Centene Interactive Lobby Experience United States
FINALIST Synect Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Multilingual United States
FINALIST Synect Orlando International Airport Terminal C United States
FINALIST TRISON NECSUM Costanera Center Digital Entertainment Spain
FINALIST TRISON NECSUM PUERTO VENECIA 3D EXPERIENCE Spain
FINALIST WAUHAUS Gwanghwa hwacheob South Korea
FINALIST ZetaDisplay XXL Sports & Villmark Sweden
Creative Execution: Visualization of dynamic, integrated data for business purposes and utility
WINER Synect Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Multilingual United States
FINALIST Synect Orlando International Airport Terminal C United States
FINALIST ZetaDisplay ATG Sports Sweden
Creative Execution: Technical achievement (eg projection mapping, or display/playback technology)
WINNER Synect Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Multilingual United States
High Commendation Entwined Signage Rebel rCX Rundle Mall Australia
FINALIST Synect Orlando International Airport Terminal C United States
T1 Innovation: Technical advances and innovation in display and other devices
WINNER Responsive Spaces Welser Profile Visitor Center Austria
FINALIST Connectpoint The Falcon, A Solar-Powered, Text-to-Speech Device United States
FINALIST HYPERVSN (Kino-mo) HYPERVSN SmartV United Kingdom
FINALIST Samsung Electronics Canada Samsung Electronics Canada & Sportsnet Studios Canada
FINALIST SiliconCore Technology SiliconCore High Resolution 1.2mm Modular Floor LED display United States
FINALIST Synect Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Multilingual United States
FINALIST Synect Orlando International Airport Terminal C United States
FINALIST The LED Studio The Aegis 1.2mm Outdoor LED Kiosk United Kingdom
FINALIST The LED Studio The EDGE Pro United Kingdom
FINALIST umdasch Digital Retail TELEFÓNICA GERMANY – o2Live Concept Store Berlin Austria
FINALIST ZetaDisplay XXL Sports & Villmark Sweden
Innovation: Technical advances and innovation in management software, data Integration and AI
WINNER Electrosonic Summit One Vanderbilt “Unity” video wall experience United States
FINALIST Synect Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Multilingual United States
FINALIST Synect Orlando International Airport Terminal C United States
FINALIST ZetaDisplay ATG Sports Sweden
FINALIST ZetaDisplay Ingka USA HQ Experience Wall Sweden
Innovation: Excellence in engineering design for installed projects
WINNER Electrosonic Summit One Vanderbilt ‚Äì ‚ÄòUnity‚Äô video wall experience United States
FINALIST Electrosonic The First Light Pavilion at Jodrell Bank United States
FINALIST Entwined Signage Rebel rCX Rundle Mall Australia
FINALIST Revel Media Group Vivint Arena LED installation United States
Sector: Corporate & workplace
WINNER First Impression audiovisual The Siemens Digital Experience Center Netherlands
High Commendation SNA Displays Hewlett Packard Enterprise Global Headquarters United States
FINALIST 22Miles 22Miles/ecoPuk Sustainable room signage solution United States
FINALIST Freshwater Digital Acrisure Corporate Headquarters United States
FINALIST Freshwater Digital Meijer Corporate Digital Signage Networks United States
FINALIST Freshwater Digital Perrigo Video Wall & Corporate Communications United States
FINALIST ScreenCloud/Werner Werner cultivated a tech-driven culture with ScreenCloud United Kingdom
FINALIST Valotalive Rexel improved quality of work with real-time Power BI data Finland
FINALIST ZetaDisplay Ingka Sweden
FINALIST ZetaDisplay Smedvig Sweden
Sector: Digital out of home media
WINNER SNA Displays The Moxy United States
FINALIST Times Innovative Media Times OOH Ahmedabad Smart City Digital Billboards India
FINALIST Trueform BT StreetHub 2.0 United Kingdom
FINALIST Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield The Drop at Westfield United States
FINALIST Vistar Media HOKA DOOH Campaign United States
FINALIST Vistar Media Jack in the Box Programmatic DOOH Campaign United States
FINALIST Vistar Media Programmatic OOH Drives Results for Ruggable; United States
Sector: Education & healthcare
WINNER WAUHAUS Chagyeong South Korea
High Commendation Freshwater Digital Ionia Veterans Wall United States
FINALIST Electrosonic Whittier Public Library Digital Portal United States
FINALIST Freshwater Digital Beacon Hill At Eastgate Signage Network United States
FINALIST Scala Wichita State University Digital Signage Transformation United States
Sector: Hotels, resorts, theme parks & attraction
WINNER Electrosonic Summit One Vanderbilt United States
High Commendation Uniguest Resorts World Las Vegas Digital Signage and IPTV United Kingdom
Sector: Museums & historic sites
WINNER First Impression audiovisual Our House: world’s first electronic dance music experience Netherlands
High Commendation SNA Displays “Denominator” LED Cube United States
FINALIST Electrosonic Imperial War Museum Second World War and Holocaust Galleries United States
FINALIST Electrosonic The First Light Pavilion at Jodrell Bank United States
FINALIST Entwined Signage Rebel rCX Rundle Mall Australia
Sector: Public spaces
WINNER Moment Factory Journey of Discovery at Hong Kong International Airport Canada
FINALIST Freshwater Digital GRR International Airport Video Wall United States
FINALIST Nanolumens Magnificent Modernized LaGuardia (LGA) Airport United States
FINALIST Peerless-AV Largest Immersive Video Wall in North Africa United Kingdom
FINALIST Synect Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Multilingual United States
FINALIST Synect Orlando International Airport Terminal C United States
FINALIST The Ci Group/Spacesuit & Co Heritage Lanes, Brisbane Australia
FINALIST TRISON NECSUM Costanera Center Digital Experience Spain
FINALIST TRISON NECSUM Puerto Venecia 3D Experience Spain
FINALIST Trueform Barking Riverside Digital Kiosks United Kingdom
Sector: Retail (including restaurants)
WINNER Entwined Signage Rebel rCX Rundle Mall Australia
High Commendation M-Cube Dolce & Gabbana Casa Immersive Room Italy
FINALIST Freshwater Digital Meijer In-Store Digital Signage Networks United States
FINALIST Hughes Network Systems Evolving Fast Casual Digital Signage: BurgerFi and Hughes United States
FINALIST Nanovo First phygital store in GCC Poland
FINALIST Nanovo ISA – InStore Assistant Poland
FINALIST Public Display Technologies Adidas curved wall digital installation Sandton city South Africa
FINALIST Trison Foot Locker EU In-store Digital Experience United Kingdom
FINALIST umdasch Digital Retail o2 Live Concept Store Berlin Austria
FINALIST ZetaDisplay ATG Sports Sweden
FINALIST ZetaDisplay XXL Sport & Villmark Sweden
Sector: Retail banking
WINNER HYPERVSN (Kino-mo) First Holographic Banker for Slovenski Sporite with HYPERVSN United Kingdom
High Commendation Pixel Inspiration Bank of Scotland – Argylle St, Glasgow Flagship United Kingdom
FINALIST Pixel Inspiration Lloyds Bank – 399 Oxford Street, Digital modernisation and Sustainability focus United Kingdom
Sector: Sports & entertainment venues
WINNER Electrosonic Summit One Vanderbilt United States
High Commendation First Impression audiovisual Our House: world’s first electronic dance music experience Netherlands
FINALIST SNA Displays Tech Port Center + Arena United States
Congratulations to the all the finalists and winners, and general hat tip to the companies who made the effort to put together entries. An longtime business friend from Montreal related a story to me last night about entering an winning one of these a few years ago, and how it led – because his firm was “award-winning” to a lucrative deal with a firm that reached out after learning of the award.
It works.
There is a Twitter thread here with all the winners picking up their plaques last night.
Leave a comment