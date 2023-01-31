Video: Dave’s Daily – Day One Impressions From ISE

January 31, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Think I need to find a shop in Barcelona that sells straight-jackets, so my hands aren’t flying around like I was born in Naples.

My wife Joy learned years ago to move wine glasses out of harm’s way when I start talking …

This is what my friends at Invidis have set up for ISE as Dave’s Daily – a chat with Florian and Stefan about what’s interesting in digital signage terms at the giant pro AV trade show.

Not a drop of rioja in me when this was shot. Good lord, the flying hands …