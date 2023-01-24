Reach Media Network Details Its Evolution From DOOH To End-To-End Digital Signage Provider

Reach Media Network has been around the digital signage ecosystem since 2005, and like many of the companies in this sector, its focus and strategy has evolved a lot based on customer needs and marketplace conditions.

The Minneapolis-area company got its start as a place-based media network, putting screens in venues on its own dollar, and making that investment back through ad sales. As pretty much anyone who’s done a Digital Out Of Home network will confirm, ad sales is hard work, no matter the environment and audience.

Reach was generating real money from ad sales, but with a business focused first on screens in community ice hockey rinks, the network’s growth potential was finite.

For the last several years Reach has been going to market instead as an end-to-end digital signage solutions provider, building up a pile of clients in sectors like corporate and health care … and realizing reliable, recurring revenues from SaaS licenses.

Reach is seeing a lot of success, despite operating pretty quietly, by servicing the hell out of its customer base, and putting a lot of investment into software integrations.

I spoke with CEO Darren Wercinski and Kiersten Gibson, the company’s EVP for Sales and Marketing.

TRANSCRIPT

Darren and Kiersten, thank you for joining me. Can you give me the summary that you would rattle off when someone asked you what your company’s all about?

Darren Wercinski: Sure. Thank you for having us on the podcast today. We’re excited to finally get to talk to you and share a little bit more about Reach. We actually started in 2005 and I feel really old as I tell stories today, thinking about sort of the company in general, but right now we have over 6,000 clients, and we manage around 30,000 screens. We really run the gamut, from large Fortune 500 clients, we do signage for Hormel, Caterpillar, and a lot of the big companies that you might be familiar with on a lot of college campuses so Northwestern, UCLA, and USC are all of our partners, and then likewise, I guess we’ve expanded a lot in the healthcare and Mass General and just a lot of industries and verticals.

If you’ve been in the industry as long as we have, you definitely get customers for every vertical, but the company has about 50 team members right now, we actually have 10 open positions. So we’re really growing and we tell this to a lot of our clients that we feel like we’re in a sweet spot of just big enough to provide a robust digital signage solution with a budget that we can afford to invest in things, but at the same time, kinda that small focus on customer service and support.

Quite honestly, we’ve been in the industry so long, we’ve seen lots of things change. Dave, especially you’d know companies have come and gone. Business models have changed. Our own business model has changed and evolved. There’s been consolidation in the industry, but as a whole, it’s been a lot of fun. It’s been a really great ride.

So where do you start and stop in terms of your services? You’ve got a software platform. Do you do managed services, aftercare, or that sort of thing as well?

Darren Wercinski: We would consider ourselves a full-service solution and what I mean by that is there are some signage companies or CMSs, and that’s really what we are, that really focus on just downloading the software and you’re good to go and go off and running.

Ours is a little bit different because we do provide the end-to-end solution. So our clients may say, Hey, we want screens, players, the signage, we’ll sell them all that and then in addition, we’ll actually use install cords to get them up and running and trained. We’ll use our own creative team to build all their layouts and assets and really get them up and running from that perspective, along with technical support that’s unlimited and account managers help them along the way. That’s the way we look at the business of providing that end-to-end solution, which is a little bit different than other people as well.

Is that an ask that you’re seeing quite a bit in the marketplace?

I get a sense and have for a few years now, that large companies are interested in digital science. They see the benefits and everything else, but they don’t wanna fully manage it and they would really prefer to have an outsourced solution that says, “This is what we want, you guys to do it”?

Darren Wercinski: I wouldn’t say we’re an outsource solution. I think that our tool is so easy to use in terms of our content management platform. We try to make it so that clients can easily go in there and update and publish their content. Really, at the end of the day, that’s all they really wanna do. So that’s why we build the layouts for them, all the integrations, everything, and they can come in and easily manage the content.

Kiersten, what are your thoughts on that? You deal most with the clients.

Kiersten Gibson: Yeah, I would say, it boils down to the service and what the client’s looking for. As Darren said, we’ll be as hands-on or hands-off as needed in terms of that implementation, getting them up and running, building out everything for them.

In terms of the ongoing managed services, we’re not necessarily creating the day-to-day content for them, but we are providing them with the support that they need. So for example, six months down the road, they might have a rebrand, or they might have a whole new group of users, or maybe their content is going stale and they want to get some automated applications into the signage, just so then maybe there’s safety messaging or health tips or something like that that we can really assist with and provide that automated content.

So I would say it just runs the gamut of what the client’s use case is and who they have managing it. I think that’s one of the things we’ve learned, especially with these larger projects. If they don’t have that from the beginning, it might be something that they implement in six months and that’s where we come in. That’s where that support continues to be unlimited and ongoing, and we provide that whole service solution.

Darren Wercinski: I would say that reaches a very hands-on customer focused, client-focused company. We are here to help them. We’re here to be flexible with their needs and I think that’s really been part of our secret sauce in terms of adding a lot of clients across many industries.

Kiersten Gibson: Just the one thing to add to that, with really the shift from our business model, we are SaaS-based and that service at the end is really the thing that we focus on. As Darren said, it’s the software, but it’s also the service and we provide, both end-to-end solutions that way.

Yeah, I was gonna say that I’ve certainly run into companies through the years, software companies that are very good at sales, but it falls apart in aftercare. They close the deal and they’re onto the next one, and they’re not really paying much attention to their clients and as a result, you see a lot of attrition, a lot of churn, where end users have a contract with one company for three years, and as soon as that contract is lapsing, they’re moving to somebody else because they’re not seeing the kind of service they want.

Darren Wercinski: Yeah, I mean we love the fact that these companies keep getting bought up by private equity firms and the first thing they cut out is their support. Even though I know you got bought out by a private equity firm, our secret.

I’m on our support team, so…

Darren Wercinski: But I mean that for us is good news because it’s just that model, which is when consolidation happens, usually support is one of the things to go, and that’s where we can differentiate ourselves against bigger competitors and say, listen, they might do some things. They might be bigger, but we’re certainly gonna be better on the support side, and we’ve seen a lot of new customers come over from companies that have and industries that have been left out there and we’ve swooped in and one I can think of, we just took over Texas A&M from a competitor that was for a number of years and now it’s a network of over 400 licenses and they seem really happy with the service and excited to keep expanding.

I’m curious about that one in particular. We don’t have to dig into it very much and cause any trouble, but I’m curious when they’re making a switch, it’s more about service and that sort of thing, as opposed to price, which used to be, and I guess still in the case in some situations where the reason why people switch is that they just wanna trim their budget.

Darren Wercinski: Yeah, and I definitely think that and I’ll just say the names, I don’t care, it doesn’t matter. When we go do RFPs against Four Winds or AppSpace or even Spectrio to some degree, it does come down to price and we try to add both the value component and our software, the service component and the price component, we’re certainly gonna be under those three in particular, and we try to bring that value equation and lots of references from our other partners who may have used those guys or others in the past, who say, Reach is a great option and they’re a little bit less expensive and they frankly do a better job.

I’ve been aware of Reach for many years now. It’s been a little bit confusing because there’s a whole bunch of companies out there that use the term ‘reach’ if they’re associated with media in some way and of course, there’s RMG Networks, which confuses things for me.

Darren Wercinski: We actually, at one time, this is very long ago, I think his name was Gary McGuire, correct me if I’m wrong, and so that’s how long we’ve been around. And so we were actually working with Lifetime Fitness and Lifetime Fitness was both working with our Reach and Reach Media Network and RMG and we had even a legal at Lifetime Fitnesses send us each individual contract for the wrong company, so that’s how confusing it was and stuff. So we’ve just been around a long time in space, but really in our roots and I think that’s maybe where some people don’t know as much about Reach or just our story.

So we actually started out with Mark Klein, my business partner, and co-founder, this was years and years ago, so I think in 2005, we were thinking about a business model that could really attract in sort of the youth sports space and so I was working at Best Buy Corporate at the time in the strategy group, the one thing I realized was going to be a real challenge for Best Buy was the price of Plasma screens, if you can think that far back were gonna collapse. They knew this capacity was coming on in China. We knew the cost of screens was going down and so a $3,000 screen for 50-inch plasma was gonna go to $250 in two years or whatever the number was.

I was thinking about that space. Mark really liked to use Sports space and we decided to actually go with an ad-based model where we would give, in this case, ice arenas, which are big in Minnesota, by the way, in Canada, as you know. We would provide them with the software and the technology that could show their locker rooms, and that was really their pain point because they used to have those white easel boards out that would show you like they’d write on them the locker room assignments. So we actually started and integrated with some software companies that would show the locker room assignments and we’d go out and sell basically local ads to really fund it and so that’s how the company grew and grew.

Outside of Minnesota and Canada and a little bit on the East coast ice arenas just aren’t really that big of a deal, and that’s how we started expanding into other verticals, really more fitness-centric, so YMCAs, community centers et cetera, and we grew this ad-based market, and if you know anything about ads, and I think you do, especially in the digital signage, ads are certainly not bought, they’re sold and it is a very grinding business. You’re cold calling, you’re relying on reps to really mow some commission base to go out and sell every year. There’s not a huge high renewal rate on ads renewing every year. So that means you’re going back into these same locations and trying to resell ads, and I’d say Reach has been a startup twice. So we actually built that business model just through ads and I’ll say we think we had about a network of about 500 screens at the time.

We built it to about a 5 million local ad business, which in that space is pretty amazing. So I’m always indebted to our ad team who helped build that out. But really at that time, I could see the writing on the wall that, in terms of trying to scale that business, which is next to impossible and actually there were some other companies doing that as well, and about that time, we either got to the point that our good locations or ad locations, they didn’t want ads, they just wanted to use our software, and they said, “Hey, we really love your software. We don’t want the ads on the screen. Can we just pay you a fee?”

And I started thinking, yeah, that sounds great because it’s that recurring fee, and at other times, we had ad locations that were terrible and in a bad part of town, or we couldn’t sell ads, so we went to them and said, listen, we’re gonna close this thing down unless you want to pay a fee and they said, sure, we’d love to, and so we slowly started transitioning our business model and we started getting into more colleges and just using our entire application to solve many of the use cases that we still have today.

Do you do any digital out-of-home stuff now?

Darren Wercinski: We do a little bit just because I’m so damn loyal to all those reps who’ve helped build the company. So we do still have a little bit of that business, but primarily it’s almost everything is geared toward software as a service.

At one time, I’ll say eight years ago for the platform we had about 20 reps, one IT guy, maybe one other support guy, and the rest were just grinding through ads, and so now we have almost 20 developers and IT people, we have a variety of different teams.

Kiersten, you could probably tell me more about how the company’s changed over those years.

Kiersten Gibson: Starting out with what Beer Pong lunches on Wednesdays with a group of 10 of us?

Darren Wercinski: Those were the good days. Those were the fun days, Dave, where you could just relax at lunch and play some Beer Pong and sometimes the problem was a Beer Pong extended from lunch into the afternoon, into the evening.

Kiersten Gibson: There’s a lot more structure.

Darren Wercinski: No, there are maybe some good stories.

Kiersten Gibson: Yeah, I was gonna say, definitely 10 years ago, that’s when I started with the company, I sat next to our one developer. There was one support guy who also installed too. So we still installed the screens for these ad-based facilities, but, the one thing I would say, as Darren said, is we have 20 developers now from the one when I started, but then also just our customer success teams. We always knew that support obviously was a big component. We’ve always had at least one support person when the company started. But now we have just different customer success teams that we continue to build on.

As Darren said, our install coordinators are more or fewer project managers for that implementation. We have an account management team, we have a support team, we have a design team. We’re building our marketing. So one of the things that are really exciting, especially what I’ve been involved in, is not only expanding our clients but building our partnerships, not only with our hardware providers but some of our integrator partners. Like Darren was mentioning with the locker room schedules and everything, just really expanding on that because at the end of the day, building their confidence with us is only gonna help build our client portfolio as well.

I found it interesting when you were talking about the locker room schedules, Darren.

Going back to the mid-2000s doing data integration like that, and that’s fundamentally what it was, was pretty rare. You would see it in airports on departure screens and so on. But that was pretty much it. So you were doing what I call boring signage, but boring being a good term, going way, way back. Is that still a substantial amount of what you do?

Darren Wercinski: The integrations are the key to our entire business, and that’s how we also differentiate ourselves in terms of our integration. So it’s a skillset and a capability that we built early on, and you’re right, you have to think of a way that makes the signage actually useful to your end users and creates value to not only the people seeing your screens, but into the locations, and so they have something that people actually wanna see, and so in our case, our first hook was really around pulling and scheduling information, and we’ve expanded that into so many different areas. So our capabilities around the integrations are really key.

And I know Dave, I’ve seen in some of your other podcasts, or you even mentioned a little bit about the way you think that some CMSs are too generic in nature and that they should be industry-focused, and I agree with you in one respect, but I think on the other, you have to have a capability that’s really meaningful to clients over time, that actually does give you some stickiness and the other thing I was thinking about and why you don’t know as much about Reach is I think we took a little bit different path in terms of our own marketing and how we grew a lot of our clients, whereas some other CMSs may have just focused on going to the sort of the industry trade shows, which we went to as well, we would go heavy into a vertical trade show.

So we would find a vertical we like, maybe it’s churches or car washes, and we’d start hitting all these industry-specific shows. So we would be the only digital signage company that would be setting up a booth at these kinds of random verticals and it started to really grow because we’d be the only ones there, and you’d start to take on 10, 20, 40, 50 customers. So you develop some capabilities within these industries. So you’d become the car wash guy or you become the church guy, or you become this variety of verticals, and I think that really helped in our growth.

Now that we’ve expanded with so many clients, we don’t do quite as much of that anymore, but it’s really the way in which we navigated our client growth and our go-to-market strategy.

Yeah, and I think that’s really smart. I’ve written about that a few times, about companies that don’t put all of their marketing eggs in the Infocom or the DSE basket. They show up at these weird little shows like airport technology or airport security conference. Yeah, and like you say, you’re the one pretty girl at the dance.

Darren Wercinski: Yeah, it’s made a huge difference in terms of that, and I think that kinda gets back to our support too. When you start to build these relationships and people refer you and you grow your market space there.

You mentioned, you’re doing more work in hospitals and corporate, is that because you’ve focused on it, or is it just an area that seems to be growing?

Darren Wercinski: Kiersten is our EVP of Sales and Marketing, and she is the one that’s really talking to the customers and has the most insight. I’m just the one that watches the sales come in, and smiles at the end of the month, hopefully.

And yells at people if they don’t come in!

Darren Wercinski: Yeah, that’s right. I do that. Thank you, Dave. I like that.

Kiersten Gibson: I would say in terms of hospitals and our corporate clients, it wasn’t like we were going after that industry by any means. I always think of it as a use case. We could provide the same exact use case for a corporate company that we provide for a hospital, that we provide for education, and my examples always go back to say break rooms. So employee communications, it really doesn’t matter which vertical you’re in, that use case is pertinent to any type of industry.

I think with Covid, that’s where we saw the biggest uptick in corporate and healthcare for us, Mass General was one of the biggest ones that came to us pre-Covid and really working with their Head of IT to build the network within Partners Healthcare, which that’s what Mass Journal is a part of. So that’s just one example. But in terms of our corporate and employee communications, where we really started seeing it taking off again, going back to those integrations, we really focused on the integrations that were most common amongst our entire client portfolio. So one example is Power BI. We were one of the first CMSs to build a Power BI app that was easily authenticated by pulling their reports and dashboards, we built a OneDrive integration. We built Zoom, WebEx, and Teams integration. So all these are small integrations that they don’t have to pay extra for, they can easily do it themselves. That is something, I think that’s where we saw our corporate footprint really start to grow.

Darren Wercinski: The other thing that’s funny about that, because I was on some of those calls, and I was thinking about the Power BI one in particular with the client and they’re still our client, they’ve been with us for five or six years and they’ve grown quite a bit.

We were on the call, and they said, can you do this? And I’m eyeing my Head of IT. His name is Nate Davis. He’s outstanding, our chief technology officer, and Nate’s always great cuz he says there is definitely a way we can build this, how much it’s gonna cost and how much time it’s gonna take might be a different thing. But we ended up building this and I committed to the customer at the time, we’re gonna get this Power BI app built and we built it in, I’ll say four weeks or whatever. But it’s a great application and that’s kind of the way in which we go to market in terms of if our clients are asking for something and we think we can build it for them and then, and obviously leverage it to other clients as well, that is certainly something we will do to help win some deals and show that flexibility and our willingness to partner with our clients over time.

Is that why you have 20 developers? Because it seems like a lot of people for a relatively small company to be focused on development, but there’s a lot of work to do those integrations, right?

Darren Wercinski: There is, but that is twofold. One, we have a goal of doubling our revenue in the next two, basically two years. So we feel like we’re in a really good spot. We’re really aggressive now in hiring people and coming out of Covid and realizing the success that we’ve had and we’ll continue to have. We really wanna hit the accelerator. So I’ve been spending a ton of money on the team. We’re doing a giant CMS rewrite that we’re spending almost $2 million on and we’re all in to try and take the company to the next level, and I don’t even mind telling people this, because it’s just part of our vision, a year ago we were at $5 million in recurring revenue and. We had a great year last year and we expect to be at $10 million by the end of 2024. So those are some big aspirational jumps, but that’s what we’re going for..

And how is this being funded? Is it just out of your own revenues, or are you docked?

Darren Wercinski: I guess I had some original investors. Thank you, mom, my uncle, and my cousins, but it’s all been I just raised a little bit of seed money when I first started, this is 2005. We haven’t raised money in, I don’t know, 10 years, and I bought out a lot of the investors along the way. They literally put in $10,000-$20,000 bucks. It’s a lot of money, but relatively speaking, it was small, but I’ve always focused on making money. So that’s the one thing. I never wanted to be beholden to investors or banks or anybody else. I’ve never taken VC money because I had a vision for the company. I wanted to control it, and I was perfectly fine by the way, running on a path that was different from others, I was fine with incremental or continuous growth and making a profit at the same time and maybe that’s why we didn’t grow as fast as we could have because I had a budget and I stuck to it. But at the same time, I think it puts you in a much better position.

When you’re scrappy all the time, it forces you to do different things, and I’m not saying Kiersten and the team would call me cheap, would you ? Don’t answer that!

But I was very prudent, and I really wanted to invest in the things that I thought added the most were the most meaningful for our clients so support and, being flexible with them and trying to, provide free services, like creative and all these things that, that really add value over time. To answer your question, I think our paths have been a little bit different but certainly one, I won’t go back on.

Are you getting the phone calls and the emails and, how are you doing from private equity and VC people?

Darren Wercinski: I do, but I don’t respond, and it’s been nonstop, and actually, so there are different stages in the SaaS company: if you can get to $1 million, you can grind out and do that. If you can get to the $2 to $3 million, that’s a win, and when you get to $5 million, it’s an interesting thing because private equity and some VCs, start to come hard because they like the model and it’s working. They have a lot of cash available too, that’s in the industry. So they’re trying to make investments and do things. But for me, it was never really about the money or trying to sell. Obviously, we have had the company for almost 20 years, I love the employees. I love what we’re doing. I think for me, resetting our goals of trying to double our revenue was really exciting because we also had to redo, we had to add staff. We’re adding some new leadership right now in terms of a Customer Success Director to really manage the team and hopefully take our customer success to the next level, and so to me, the challenge is trying to grow that revenue and really redo things in a company and build in new processes that are gonna make us scalable to that $10 million bogey.

Put it this way, I’m not gonna be sitting on a beach and Nova Scotia with you, Dave, counting all the cash that you made.

That’s right. You wouldn’t want to today anyways. It’s snowing, although not as bad as it does in Minnesota.

I was curious, about one thing you said where you are doing a complete software rewrite, and is that kind of a nod to web services and everything that’s emerging with technology right now where you can’t just continually build out something, traces back in some respects to 2005. I know a company in the UK that built their platform in I think 2015 and by 2019 or so, they said, you know what, we’re tearing it up and we’re gonna rebuild just because they could see all the new capabilities out there.

Darren Wercinski: There are two answers to your question.

One is: we were getting customer feedback which may have been great by the way. Our NPS score is super and we love that stuff they give great feedback every time that we can really use, and some of it was: It’s a little hard to use now. It’s a little clunky. It’s a little this thing. We love your stuff, and we really needed to just take a look at our c m s and make it easier to use the challenge. So going back when you try and please every customer, you end up building a lot of one-off stuff along the way, and all of a sudden you look at your application, and yeah it’s robust, but it’s not exactly intuitive because you have to do X, Y, and Z.

And we built a lot of this stuff quickly to try and get those deals closed and build it out. So one first part was just, you know what? We need to refresh and reset and get more customer feedback and more UI and UX capabilities into our platform. So that was the trigger number one.

The second was: the industry’s changing too, by the way. It’s not just signage on a screen anymore. You have to be able to reach people outside of your traditional office setting or facilities, and so we’ve spent more time trying to make our application flexible so people from home can see our digital signage on their computers through teams or through websites digital signage, or just a more flexible approach to meet people because they’re not always coming into the office anymore. And the communications team still wants to reach people. We just wanna be a more flexible platform to do that.

Kiersten, do you have any additional thoughts on that? I know you talked to the clients quite a bit.

Kiersten Gibson: I was gonna say, going back to when I started too, one thing you might not know about me, Dave, but Darren hired me as our project manager for our mobile application that he thought was really gonna take off

Darren Wercinski: You test and you’ll learn, okay, Dave, you test and you learn and you evolve. I have no problem making mistakes, a lot of mistakes, and learning from them.

Kiersten Gibson: So learning how to code without having a degree in coding was very interesting. But we did it. But no, I would say, one thing I’ve learned over the years is, we tried to add on all these additional solutions. What we learned was we can’t be everything to everyone and really focus on what we’re good at, which again goes back to that digital signage. But we do have these additional solutions we still support. The mobile app still brings us a decent amount of revenue. So our mobile application that employees can download to view more information, it can be, again, going back to those fitness centers, maybe they’re viewing schedules, things like that. But what we’ve really tried to push people towards is, like Darren said, the website digital signage, where it’s say, embedded in their intranet.

So they can push the same messaging from their digital signage into the website. So remote employees can view the same messaging and it’s right there too. So you’re not expected to say it’s a screensaver. It’s not something that a particular employee can disable. It’s something that they’re forced to see because they have to go on their intranet every day. So I’d say that’s what we’ve seen. It’s just kind of an add-on to their digital signage network if you will.

Are you finding that the average customer is more equipped with knowing what they want and how they’re going to use it than in the past when, I’m sure, 10 years ago the conversations you had were just explaining what the hell digital signage was and I assume now that they know exactly what it is and they know how they wanna use it?

Darren Wercinski: Yeah, if you think about it, I’ll say even five years ago, we used to sell a hell of a lot more hardware in this all-in-one solution where we would sell them the screen, the media player, the installation, the mounts, we’d sell all because that’s all they knew, and so over the last couple years, our hardware has gone way down, which is awesome because that’s one industry we don’t want to be in, and we’re repurposing a lot of stuff. So we repurpose some competitors’ players at times, we start to just sell more software and it’s already set up as well where we’re just replacing stuff that they have.

I am also curious about AI and how that plays a role in future development, or does it?

Darren Wercinski: For us? Not really. I can’t say that’s been a question, I know there are other companies out there that actually do that. They may be more retail-centric or whatever. I wouldn’t say retail’s a huge industry for us because there are certain things that other companies do better than us. We have not spent any time really thinking about AI. We’re really trying to focus on trying to expand our “reach” outside of the traditional office setting through those applications that Kiersten had just mentioned.

Yeah, I know all the AI stuff for digital science to date has been focused on computer vision, but I could imagine all kinds of capabilities around content production, smart scheduling, smart triggering, and all that sort of stuff down the road. But it’s still just evolving right now.

Darren Wercinski: Yeah, and it’s just a capability. As Kiersten mentioned, we can’t be everything to everybody, and we’re really trying sort of stick to that.

Reach has been notoriously famous for creating applications that were about 80% done, we would get them to work, but we never really got that full implementation, and communication out to the client. So that’s actually the one thing that I changed last year in terms of the beginning of 2022, maybe it’s all my fault, but it was a direction we set where we really were trying to always, and now it’s like no, let’s just hit the pause button, let’s do things that are meaningful, let’s say things that are purposeful that our clients are asking for, and that we can communicate back out.

And so that was one of the big shifts that we made at the beginning of last year, and to get user feedback, we would build stuff sometimes with basically never talking to our clients or assuming what they wanted, and then it would sometimes be right but sometimes be wrong, and so we really hit the pause button and changed our strategy around real development, and that’s also why I think we added seven developers last year and just changed some processes. As I said, these are big investments in space.

All right. This has been great. If people want to know more about your company, where do they find you online?

Kiersten Gibson: Yeah, you can find us on our website. There is a contact us form that they can fill out to learn more. So our website is reachmedianetwork.com

As opposed to the four or five other Reach Medias that you’ll find if you Google it?

Kiersten Gibson: Reach Media Network Digital signage.

Darren Wercinski: You know what’s funny? One last thing is we were actually BroadSign’s second or third customer, just to give you a sense of how long we’ve actually been in the space. RIP Brian Deseo because I was sorry to hear that. But I remember working with Brian and they were actually out in Idaho at the time, that’s how long ago it was. But I just thought about it, thinking about the company and our journey over the years to see Broadsign where they’re at and where we’re at. But we actually were the second or third customer way back in 2000.

Back in the day, yeah. All right. Thanks again for taking the time with me.

Darren Wercinski: Appreciate it, Dave. We look forward to seeing you at your next party.

Kiersten Gibson: Thanks, Dave.