In London This Week

January 23, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Stopping in London on the way to Barcelona and Integrated Systems Europe, with interviews and tours set up for several things, including that new Outernet experiential venue over by Soho.

It’s nippy but sunny, so the step counts will be substantial. But I’m not here to sit at a desk so the volume and pace of posts this week and next in Barcelona will be slowed … probably by a lot.

However, podcasts are coming up this week and next, and I will report on any big industry news that comes up.

Sadly, it’s an off week for top flight football, so no time in the stands for me.