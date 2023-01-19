Family Buys ANC Back From Company It Sold To In 2015

January 19, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The digital signage and video experience company ANC has been bought back from the college sports-focused company that acquired it in 2015, by the family that sold it eight years ago.

ANC will again be owned and run by the Cifarelli family. ANC was co-founded by Jerry Cifarelli in 1997, and he sold to LEARFIELD in 2015. The new owner is C10 Media, a sports entertainment agency founded and run by Jerry Cifarelli, Jr. ANC will continue to operate under that handle and keep open the New York and Texas offices.

“For me, ANC is a return to my roots and builds on a lifelong passion in an industry that I have loved since childhood,” says Cifarelli, Jr. “This acquisition brings together the expertise and resources from both ANC and C10 to deliver unique solutions and create new opportunities for our partners.”

ANC is known for creating immersive experiences in stadiums, entertainment facilities, transportation hubs and retail venues through the design, creation and operation of dynamic video display systems. The company is probably best known in digital signage circles for the screen network in the Fulton Center subway hub in lower Manhattan, but has also done a pile of sports venues and business centers.

C10 Media describes itself as a dynamic, independent sports entertainment agency which works with premier partners worldwide to provide cutting edge multimedia solutions, service and execution. C10 is a high touch, high tech organization that believes in the power of relationships. The results for client partners are amazing, unforgettable fan experiences, incremental revenue, and impactful long-term engagement with consumers.

“ANC and its team of experts has become a leader in helping to transform sports, entertainment, and commercial spaces through digital display technology, and we are excited that C10 is committed to providing a renewed focus to grow its business,” says Cole Gahagan, CEO of LEARFIELD. “We are grateful to the ANC team for the contributions they made to LEARFIELD over the years.”