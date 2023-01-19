BrightSign To Preview New Pair Of Budget-Friendly Media Players At ISE 2023

January 19, 2023 by Dave Haynes

BrightSign always draws a crowd at ISE and other trade shows, and those integrators and resellers heading to Barcelona in 10 days or so will get a glimpse of two new boxes added to the media player company’s line-up of little purple media players.

Both boxes are being positioned as affordable and entry-level, will be demo’d at ISE (Hall 6), and available globally by this spring.

Says PR:

The new 4K BrightSign HD5 is a great, affordable, versatile player offering the features and functionality needed for a broad range of digital signage projects. The standard model has gigabit ethernet, GPIO, optional WiFi and IR ports, while the extended I/O version adds USB and serial ports for added interactive functionality. This player is cased in a thin aluminum enclosure that dissipates heat, eliminating the need for a fan and helping the player operate silently.

Price range: $500-$600 USD

BrightSign is also announcing the entry-level LS5, a low-cost solution available with HD and 4K resolution. The LS5 displays video, HTML and graphics over HDMI and outputs audio over 3.5mm digital/analog port. The LS5 is ideal for basic digital signage projects or customers who simply want to get familiar with the BrightSign platform.

Price range: $300-$400 USD

“The new HD5 and LS5 bring the features, functionality and performance of our new Series 5 within reach of the full spectrum of digital signage applications. At the entry level, we offer our signature stability, security and connectivity with a broad range of display and interactivity options. At the higher end of our Series 5 portfolio, our XC5 and XD5 players offer our advanced customers access to the most powerful players that we have ever created, setting a new benchmark for performance and functionality,” says BrightSign CEO Jeff Hastings.

The new players will be available alongside BrightSign’s XC5 players, announced in 2022, which are now shipping. The XC2055 and XC4055 media players offer the company’s most powerful HTML5/graphics engine to-date, with graphics performance improvement of up to 10X compared to their predecessors. Both XC5 models support 8K output – one model offering dual HDMI-out (up to two 4K or one 8K) and the other offering quad HDMI-out (up to four 4K or one 8K).

The XD235 and XD1035, shipping this spring, have been carefully engineered to deliver inspiring 4K experiences for any enterprise-level digital application. The players’ upgraded 4K HTML engine is optimized for responsive interactivity and display of real-time dashboards through significant upgrades to HTML rendering, motion graphics and JavaScript performance. Dynamic mosaic mode adds flexibility to the authoring and playback experience.

All of BrightSign’s Series 5 media players feature BrightSign OS9, the company’s proprietary operating system, purpose-built for digital signage. BrightSign OS9 uses modern web-based technology to cloud-connect all BrightSign players, delivering real-time access and control at no additional charge. BrightSign continually offers updates for all products within its digital signage ecosystem for unrivalled reliability, the latest services, and new leading-edge features to ensure customers are never stuck with a product that isn’t keeping pace with current market demands.