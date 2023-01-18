Broadsign Previewing Reimagined, Evolved DOOH Platform At ISE 2023

January 18, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Montreal-based CMS and programmatic software firm Broadsign will be previewing a “reimagined” platform to partners, customers and prospects at its ISE 2023 stand in a couple of weeks in Barcelona.

Broadsign says the reworked platform includes unified access to existing Broadsign product subscriptions, audience-based campaign targeting, and expanded static signage operations – the static/print support a nod to some of the capabilities available via Ayuda Media Systems, which Broadsign acquired in 2019.

The updated Broadsign platform, says PR, boasts a new user experience that brings inventory and audience management for digital screens together and centralizes access to Broadsign product subscriptions, starting with Broadsign Direct and Broadsign Reach. With these enhancements, OOH media owners will now have one centralized hub where they can sell ad space, automate yield optimization, manage digital inventory and audience metrics, and advance their programmatic strategy. The unified platform is available today to new customers, with existing customers being onboarded throughout 2023.

Broadsign’s new OOH ad server lets media owners get more granular and plan campaigns based on specific audience demographics and contexts. It arrives as the demand for campaign flexibility, and more sophisticated targeting continues to grow and will make it easier for media owners to serve campaigns based on real-time conditions like weather, financial market shifts, points of interest, and more.

The new ad server is expected to launch February 2023 in beta.

Building off Ayuda’s rich static OOH experience, a new enhancement coming later this year expands platform access to static operations for current customers using the Broadsign Platform. It will consolidate static operations, such as campaign charting, real-time stock levels, creative management, and scheduling work orders.

“Between OOH’s continued programmatic advancement and the increasing digitization of screens, the OOH industry has grown more complex, and we’re continuously evolving our product portfolio to ensure our clients can thrive in a dynamic landscape,” says Broadsign Director of Product Marketing Sabrina Allard. “The first update we’re showing at ISE is just the tip of the iceberg, and we’re excited to bring clients additional features that will give them more agility to launch new products and services, and unlock new revenue opportunities.”

Broadsign’s platform evolution is a game-changer in that we can use the same inventory source for both direct and programmatic sales. It’s straightforward to use, provides a more holistic view of our available digital displays, and connects campaigns sold direct with our programmatic campaigns,” says Anna Ek, an early adopter of the evolved platform and commercial product owner, programmatic and ad ops for Scandinavia, Clear Channel Sweden. “We can easily add, update, and manage our inventory or set new screens live from one central hub, which saves us time and helps ensure all our data is updated at the right time.”

NBS Digital Manager Steve Bovey, an early adopter of the evolved platform, adds: “As a longtime Broadsign user, we’re excited about the latest platform updates and the new advantages they bring to our business. Having all our Broadsign tools accessible from one central location will make our team’s job that much easier. Connecting all screens and audiences across all our products will help us optimize inventory management and operations, and we can’t wait to explore the future updates.”

Broadsign has given us such a solid foundation to build our digital network on and proven a trusted adviser as we’ve scaled our business, transitioned from static to digital, and made the leap to programmatic,” says Valentin Kück, DOOH IT & administration, RBL Media, also an early adopter of the evolved platform.

Broadsign has a stand in Hall 6 at ISE, which is now just two weeks out.