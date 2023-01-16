Big Roadside Digital Board Now On Third Generation For Oklahoma Casino

January 16, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Here’s an interesting story about the evolution of roadside digital billboard displays – a big casino sign in Oklahoma now on its third generation.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa has lit up a new version of the giant sign along Interstate 44 – a big LED that rises 134 feet up from the roadside. The installation marks the second renovation for this sign, which was originally installed in 2003 and underwent its first redesign in 2009. The new sign replaces a 24-foot by 54-foot-wide video board.

The double-sided marquee, says PR, features a 15HD pixel layout and measures 108 feet tall by 54 feet wide, and measures 134 feet tall from the ground to the top of the display. It features industry-leading environmental protection ensuring it operates as expected in the Oklahoma weather. The digital nature allows it to change messages at a moment’s notice and for content to be scheduled in advance to promote casino events, specials, video content and other advertising.

It uses 10mm LED from Daktronics.

The new billboard was put in with Acura Neon Sign Company, a sign design, fabrication, installation and service company that partnered with Cherokee Nation Entertainment to manufacture and install what is one of the largest LED marquee displays in Oklahoma.

“Acura Neon’s team started this project in August of 2021 and worked tirelessly for 13 months, amassing 11,000+ man hours,” says Acura Neon President Mir Khezri. “Our crews worked through the wide gamut of Oklahoma weather: freezing cold, rain, snow, sleet, wind, wind and more wind as well as the record-breaking heat of summer 2022. The project required design and fabrication of frames for 552 sections of LED modules, electrical wiring, demolition of the old sign and building of new structures and installation of the new LED boards.”

Daktronics also installed four other LED displays at Hard Rock Tulsa in 2020. The company also has multiple installations at other Cherokee Casino locations throughout the state of Oklahoma.