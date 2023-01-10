Uniguest Makes Several C-Level Changes; Hiscox Dials Back Role To Be Board Chairman

January 10, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The new year is bringing yet more C-suite changes in the digital signage ecosystem – the latest being word that the leadership is changing at hospitality-focused services provider Uniguest.

Matt Goche is shifting from COO to CEO of the Nashville-based company, with now-former CEO Jeff Hiscox dialing back his activity after six years to be the chairman on Uniguest’s board of directors, and to also act as a “strategic advisor” to the Uniguest executive team.

“This is the right time to make this change both for me personally and the company,” says Hiscox. “I feel the executive leadership team is well positioned to take the company forward.”

Adds Goche: “2023 and beyond are going to be important years for our industry and for our business, and I am proud and motivated to lead an amazing group of people at Uniguest.”

Mike Rethage joins the Uniguest executive team as COO, shifting from his role as EVP of Uniguest’s Senior Living division. Heading up the R&D teams, Jeff Stonebrook is now on the Uniguest executive team as CTO, moving from his previous role as EVP of software engineering.

Uniguest is most active in hotels and senior living, but describes itself as a global leader in digital engagement technology to multiple end markets.