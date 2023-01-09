ISE Is Coming Up; Send Me Your Barcelona Tips

January 9, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Integrated Systems Europe is now just three weeks out, and while Barcelona may be familiar to many Europeans in this industry, as well as people with telecoms backgrounds who would go to Mobile World Congress, there are likely all kinds of people – like me – who’ve never been. And couldn’t or didn’t go when ISE had its first kinda sorta full event in Barcelona in 2022.

So my knowledge of Barcelona extends only to knowing it is in Spain, on the Mediterranean, and generally awesome.

To help the newbies like me who are going for the first time, I thought it would be great to get tips about the city, how to best get around, and … maybe more than anything … what to see away from the events floor, and where/what to eat. I do know they tend to eat late.

So if you know the city and have some tips, send them along to me at [email protected] and I will roll them up into a post when/if I have enough to go with …

I know, of course, about tapas and cava, but a lot of the dining stuff I’ve seen mentions dishes like octopus, which is a hard no for me. Tried it … once.

Separate but related note … the plan is to launch registration for the Sixteen:Nine Mixer at ISE tomorrow (Tuesday), so watch for that.